15 Best Packaged Vegetarian Foods for Athletes

Scroll to see our top 15 vegetarian packaged foods you can find at your local health food store.
1 of 15
Beyond Meat
Beast Burger says it all. This signature veggie-patty is Beyond Meat’s bestseller and truly “the future of meat” as the company slogan claims. With 23g of plant protein per serving you won’t even notice it's vegan. It’s easy to prepare since it’s not meat—all you do is heat it up and you’re good to go.
How to Eat it: It’s not meat so you don’t have to wait very long for the patty to be ready. Just throw it on the grill and on into a sandwich and enjoy.
If you thought you’d never be able to indulge in your sweet tooth again on a hardcore builder’s diet, think again. I HEART KEENWAH’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Quinoa Puffs are a delicate combo of the right macros, nutrients and flavors to be a guilt-free, post workout snack or even dessert. It’s also the first non-dairy chocolate snack to hit the market.
How to Eat it: Pop ‘em in when you need to feed the sweet tooth or eat a few quinoa puffs for dessert.
Vega’s Sport Protein Bar is specially designed to help during the recovery portion of a workout. This quick-grab bar serves up 15g of plant protein and comes in three different flavors including Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Coconut.
How to Eat it: Grab a bar and head to the gym. These are great when you know you won’t have time to make a full on shake.
Gardein has made it possible for meat-lovers to get their vegan fill of their favorite dish from ground beef, chicken wings, fish filets, and more with their easy-prep plant-based meals. Beefless Ground has 18g of soy protein per serving and has a similar consistency and feel to actual beef.
How to Eat it: Make your own beefless patty, crumble it on a salad, or eat it with a side of veggies.
Where to Buy: $4.69, Whole Foods
5 of 15
Modern Table Lentil Penne
Craving carbs but needing protein? Modern Table’s Lentil Penne Pasta has managed to jack up the protein count of their pasta more than any other product out there and it’s just as easy to make as any other past.
How to Eat it: Serve it with pesto or tomato sauce with your favorite grilled veggies.
GoMacro’s latest flavor co-created with Ellie Goulding is reminiscent of your favorite childhood candy bar, made from coconut, almonds, and chocolate chips. This vegan energy bar also donates a portion of proceeds to help feed the homeless.
How to Eat it: Take this on the go when you travel, eat between meals, or keep them in the car on long drives. They are a great complete pick-me-up whenever you need it.
Ezekiel’s sprouted waffles combine the nostalgia of childhood breakfasts with strong nutrition to kick your day off right. Sprouted lentils, soybeans, barley, spelt, millet, and wheat provide tons of fiber per serving as well as 9 essential amino acids, potassium, magnesium, and zinc and more.
How to Eat it: Serve them with honey, agave, or maple syrup and fuel your morning til the next meal hits.
Where to Buy: $6.99, Whole Foods
8 of 15
Barnana Coffee
Barnana’s organic chocolate-dipped banana treats are the perfect way to refuel post workout or get your energy flowing in the morning. Each bite is covered with organic fair trade dark chocolate so you get the potassium boost and satisfy chocolate cravings all in one.
How to Eat it: Keep these in your freezer and eat frozen as a special vegan ice-cream like dessert. You can also use them as sweet toppings to pancakes or waffles.
Where to Buy: 1.4oz $1.99/3.5oz $4.99, barnana.com, Whole Foods
9 of 15
Flyjoy Energy Bar
This energy-boosting bar is delicious and healthy made with quinoa, chia seeds, ground flax and oats. FLYJOY’s creative flavors include cashew cookie dough, cherry coconut, and every bodybuilder’s favorite, PB&J. This non-GMO snack is packed with protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids, not to mention a portion of every purchase gets donated to Hope International. Take it with you on the go, put it In your gym bag for a post-workout glycogen boost.
Where to Buy: $2.39, flyjoy.com, Amazon, Whole Foods
10 of 15
Whole Me Grainless Granola Clusters
Whole Me’s Grainless Granola clusters are the perfect paleo-approved topping for any smoothie or dessert, and you can trust each bag of delicious goodness to be nutrient dense, preservative-free, and low in sugar. Try one of their three unique flavors, Almond Coconut, Lemon Berry Chia, and Cinnamon Banana Chip.
How to Eat it: Sprinkle over coconut vegan ice-cream, mix it in with your favorite fruits, or simply enjoy straight from the bag.
Where to Buy: 8oz bag for $6.99/1.5oz bag for $2.49, Get 20% off when you use the code "Muscle&Fitness" at wholeme.com. Also available at Whole Foods
11 of 15
House Foods Organic Tofu
Looking to make your own custom meatless dish? House Food’s Organic Tofu sources only the best non-GMO soybeans delivering the highest quality tofu on the market so you can make your favorite vegan recipes and still get a whopping 8g of protein per 3oz.
How to Eat it: Cook this into any of your favorite dishes from soup, salads, burritos, or tacos. You can use the same marinades you would use on meat to give tofu the flavor you want.
This ultimate snack bar “with a mission” comes in four delicious flavors made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. For every bar you buy, the company delivers a packet of life-saving food to a child in need. So far 750,000 packets have been donated and the number just keeps growing.
How to Eat it: Feel good about what you eat and what you do for the planet and pick up a This Bar Saves Lives for a mid-day snack with all the right macros and ingredients.
Looking to cycle your meal plan with something a little more natural that still has a protein kick? Sun Warrior’s Illumin8 is a great way to get the 8 core nutritional components of a meal in one scoop. Every serving has 20g of protein as well as fiber, enzymes and probiotics.
How to Eat it: Mix one scoop of Illumin8 into 8oz of coconut water, almond milk or hemp milk and blend with a banana and raw spinach for a great on the go protein shake with a full nutritional profile.
These bite-sized tarts are perfect as a pre-workout snack, or for sharing with your friends and family. The coconut oil filling is great for athletes looking to load up on MCTs while still appealing to the true foodie, and the reduced sugar Sweet Potato tarts are loved by Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegans, Paleos or anyone seeking pure ingredient snacks that taste great.
How to Eat it: Treat yourself to something and indulge in this guilt-free dessert. It’s high in healthy fats and low in sugar.
You’d never guess you’re not eating meat with Field Roast’s Smoked Apple Sage. This savory combination of apples and sage anchored with Yukon gold potatoes with a subtle hint of hickory smoke will get your taste buds going, satisfy your meat cravings, and fill you up with plant-based nutrition.
How to Eat it: Throw them on a grill and drizzle your favorite marinades and topping for your own delicious non-deli meat meal.