15 Best Packaged Vegetarian Foods for Athletes

Beyond Meat

Beast Burger says it all. This signature veggie-patty is Beyond Meat’s bestseller and truly “the future of meat” as the company slogan claims. With 23g of plant protein per serving you won’t even notice it's vegan. It’s easy to prepare since it’s not meat—all you do is heat it up and you’re good to go.

How to Eat it: It’s not meat so you don’t have to wait very long for the patty to be ready. Just throw it on the grill and on into a sandwich and enjoy.

Where to Buy: $5.99, beyondmeat.com, Whole Foods