8 Nutrition Hacks to Break Your Fat-Loss Plateau

Dropping body fat is the result of a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, the wisdom that you can't out-train a bad diet is absolutely true; nutrition plays a larger role than exercise in regards to how much fat your body carries.

Maintaining the same fat-loss plan for a while can slow down your progress and create a plateau. As your body becomes accustomed to calorie deficits and healthier eating, it starts to fight back by slowing your metabolism. So if you’ve fallen into a fat-loss plateau, try a some of the following fat-loss hacks to break through.