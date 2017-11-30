The 7 Best Exercises for Perkier Breasts

Michele Sotak
“This is my favorite chest exercises to do for a perky bust, while working the back at the same time,” says Michele Sotak, a Chicago-based certified personal trainer.
While both chest and back muscles are being worked during the exercise, the chest takes on a big percentage of the load, Sotak says. During a dumbbell pullover using a bench, as you lift the weight from behind your head to back over your chest, your shoulders are extending due to the contribution from your chest muscle. “If you want to build a perky bust, the dumbbell pullover is a great exercise to include in your training,” says Sotak.
Grip a single dumbbell’s stem (aim for 10-12 to 15 lbs) with both hands and lie perpendicular on a flat bench so that your upper back and neck are supported on the bench.
“With your feet flat on the floor, lift your hips into bridge position so that your thighs and torso are in a straight line,” says Sotak. “Start with the dumbbell held over your chest with arms fully extended. Keep your elbows primarily straight as you lower the dumbbell behind your head. Continue until your upper arms are parallel to the floor and then, with your arms fully extended, bring the dumbbell back to the starting position."
Whether you decide to do this dumbbell pullover or a lat pullover (using two dumbbells on a bench or stability ball), you’re working muscles that will help your posture.
“While doing lat pullovers, you’re hitting the posture muscles and being able to have a strong back so that you can stand tall and pull everything back,” says Calabrese.
Do two sets of 15 reps of a challenging weight with good form.