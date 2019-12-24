START DOING HIIT

In a study published in the Journal of Obesity, at the University of South Wales, women who performed HIIT just three times a week lost more subcutaneous and abdominal fat than those who did low-impact exercise. They spot-reduced their belly fat, which isn’t supposed to be possible according to older research, but now we know that HIIT stimulates the catecholamine receptors in your abdominal muscles. You turn on the receptors and the adrenaline mobilizes the fat in your belly and burns it up during your workout.

HIIT is more often referred to as intense interval training, which is simply a workout made up of alternating short intense anaerobic exercise with less intense recovery periods. I’ve designed these workouts to do just this. You’ll simply per-form the four circuit exercises for 7 minutes, take a quick rest, then perform the other four circuit exercises for another 7 minutes, rest, and repeat the entire workout a second time. By doing this just three times a week, you’ll burn belly fat, boost your heart rate, and condition every muscle in your body.

Warm Up

Cycle 1 Rest 30–60 seconds

Cycle 2 Rest 30–60 seconds

Cycle 1 Rest 30–60 seconds

Cycle 2 Rest 30–60 seconds



Cool Down

It’s time to get your move on!

Do these moves three times a week on nonconsecutive days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday). These workouts are all you need to activate the powerful fat-mobilizing catecholamines and burn off belly fat in a way that’s far more effective than working out every single day. Plus, because of the intense nature of your workout, you need a day off in between workouts.