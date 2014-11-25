5 Essential Rules For an Effective Bulking Season

3. Change things up

It’s a misconception that you need a specific training plan for muscle gain versus fat loss. Any routine that builds muscle will help you get leaner too—you need only adjust your diet to suit the goal. However, if you’ve been on the same program for a while, you should make some significant changes before you start your bulk.

As explained before, the training stimulus is the biggest factor in muscle growth, and muscles grow when they’re forced to meet new demands. You’ll see faster, more dramatic gains if you shift your training suddenly (just as you’re shifting your diet).

So if you’ve been circuit training, try switching to an upper/lower split for a while. If your volume has been high, cut it back and add some weight. If you’ve been following a powerlifting template, try strongman or straight bodybuilding for a few weeks. The novelty of the new stimulus will spur big gains.