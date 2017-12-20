11 Tips to Fight Back Against Mindless Eating Over the Holidays

7. Have a One-helping Policy

Whether your holiday meal is served buffet-style or family-style, the pressure is on to go back for second helpings…and thirds. The only problem with multiple servings is you can’t visualize how much you’ve really eaten. You probably wouldn’t eat 6lbs of food in one sitting, but if that’s spread out over three smaller servings, it somehow seems less indulgent. You’re not fooling anybody—and you’ll be searching for your eating pants in no time. (Good thing you already got rid of them.)

Instead of letting access to large platters of food trick you into eating more than you intend, make one plate and don’t go back for more. Include small portions of your high-calorie favorites, and fill a quarter of your plate with protein-rich foods and the rest with vegetables.

For example, you might start with some of Grandma’s famous spinach dip and then add a scoop each of candied sweet potatoes and buttery mashed potatoes. Add some roasted turkey with a spoonful of gravy, and then fill the rest of your plate with raw veggies for dipping, salad, and roasted asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or other warm veggies. Sticking to one balanced plate that doesn’t deprive you of your favorite holiday foods is the best way to stay satisfied without going overboard.

If you’re still hungry after that first helping, have some more veggies and some protein…and don’t forget to save room for a bit of your favorite dessert.