Lose Fat

11 Tips to Fight Back Against Mindless Eating Over the Holidays

It’s all too easy to pile a ton of empty calories on your plate at your holiday party. Keep your nutrition on point.

It’s the holiday season, and for many of us that means eating (a lot) and then setting a New Year’s resolution to lose weight. With holiday parties, huge dinners, and lots of sweets circling, it’s easy to fall into the trap of overeating without even realizing it.

Here are 11 tips to fight back against mindless eating over the holidays so you can avoid the typical January crash-and-burn diets. 

1. Bust Out the Nutcracker

Whether it’s your house, your parents’ house, or your office, hide those candy bowls and cookie jars. When there’s temptation everywhere, you’re likely to grab a piece or two of candy or snack on a cookie every time you walk by.

Get festive and stay on track by putting healthier festive foods on display (and encourage the people around you to do the same). Your best bets are bowls of clementines, shell-on walnuts with a nutcracker, or shell-on pistachios. These healthier foods take time to peel or crack open, so you have to actually be hungry to want to snack on them. Plus, when the less-healthy stuff is out of sight, it’s out of mind.

2. Don’t Save Up Your Calories

It might seem like a good idea to “save up” calories for your holiday dinner or party by not eating during the day. Unfortunately, fasting before an event usually just leads to eating more than you planned (and needing to buy more eating pants).

When you’re super-hungry, it’s almost impossible to think mindfully about your fitness goals before you put food in your mouth. And if you’ve already given yourself the OK to let loose to “make up” for not having eaten, you’ll likely think less about what you’re eating and end up snacking mindlessly all night. It’s totally possible to eat more than you would in a day of normal eating at a holiday feast. Stay fed and you’ll be able to keep things under control for better results.

3. Leave the Eating Pants at Home

We all own that pair of pants that has extra room for holiday dinner or parties. My friends and I call them “eating pants,” and they need to be left at home. Better yet, why do you even have those? Donate them now and read on.

Wearing loose-fitting pants to a meal means you’re already deciding you’re going to eat beyond your comfort zone and to the point of feeling sick. Not a great feeling—and you’ll regret it later.

Of course, you don’t need to put on skinny jeans for your holiday meal, but put on pants that fit you well, and wear a belt. Tell yourself that if you have to loosen your belt, you’ve gone too far. Pay attention to that belt throughout the meal and make sure you’ve got breathing room left…not to be replaced with eating room.

4. Make a Lap Around the Buffet Before You Load Up Your Plate

We’ve all been there: You’ve loaded up your plate with mashed potatoes only to find there are 12 other types of carbs further down the buffet…including your favorite, corn bread. You can’t put the potatoes back, so you end up with a plate that’s piled sky high, half with stuff you don’t even like that much.

That’s why it’s key to take a lap around the buffet to see what's there first, and then make informed choices.

Instead of eating whatever you come across first, make a lap and see what’s available before you eat anything. Take mental note of your favorite options and then go back and choose those. Letting loose at a table full of calorie bombs can lead to mindlessly eating foods that you don’t really enjoy—you just eat them because they’re available. Slowing down and taking stock of what’s there means you still get to choose your favorites and avoid eating everything in sight. 

5. Eat at a Table

Cocktail parties usually have you snacking right off a cheese plate while chatting. These distractions mean you’re likely to eat without even noticing—and you’ll probably eat a lot more than you’re hungry for. Whenever possible, check these three actions off before you take a bite: (1) make your plate, (2) find a seat, and (3) eat at a table. By eating off a plate, rather than snacking right from the buffet, you’ll be able to visualize exactly how much you’re eating. By sitting at a table, you remove the distraction of standing and eating while deep in conversation or while you’re standing by the food. Even if you’ve got friends sitting around the table with you, having a place to set your food down while chatting can help prevent you from eating mindlessly. You’ll have somewhere to push your plate to when you’re full, rather than having to hold onto it (and keep eating).

6. Only Eat the “Hell Yes-es”

Love your mom’s shortbread cookies but feeling meh about your aunt’s pecan pie? Only take the food you really love, enjoy it, and savor it. You’re more likely to be satisfied and actually eat less than if you went for the less enjoyable options. Don’t waste your calorie budget on foods you just aren’t that into.

The same goes for cookie exchanges and treat tables at the office. Any time there’s huge variety you’re encouraged to have one of everything. Try a couple of things you think you’ll really like and that are worth some extra gym time. Ask yourself: “Would I run stairs for an hour for this?” As they say, if the answer isn’t hell yes, it’s a hell no.

7. Have a One-helping Policy

Whether your holiday meal is served buffet-style or family-style, the pressure is on to go back for second helpings…and thirds. The only problem with multiple servings is you can’t visualize how much you’ve really eaten. You probably wouldn’t eat 6lbs of food in one sitting, but if that’s spread out over three smaller servings, it somehow seems less indulgent. You’re not fooling anybody—and you’ll be searching for your eating pants in no time. (Good thing you already got rid of them.)

Instead of letting access to large platters of food trick you into eating more than you intend, make one plate and don’t go back for more. Include small portions of your high-calorie favorites, and fill a quarter of your plate with protein-rich foods and the rest with vegetables.

For example, you might start with some of Grandma’s famous spinach dip and then add a scoop each of candied sweet potatoes and buttery mashed potatoes. Add some roasted turkey with a spoonful of gravy, and then fill the rest of your plate with raw veggies for dipping, salad, and roasted asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or other warm veggies. Sticking to one balanced plate that doesn’t deprive you of your favorite holiday foods is the best way to stay satisfied without going overboard.

If you’re still hungry after that first helping, have some more veggies and some protein…and don’t forget to save room for a bit of your favorite dessert.

8. Leverage Leftovers

If your Mom always pressures you to have multiple servings of her stuffing or you don’t like it, it’s time to fight back…in a way that won’t piss her off. Instead of fighting a losing battle, tell her: “Your stuffing is the best ever, but I’m literally stuffed. I’d love to have some leftovers tomorrow.” The suggestion of leftovers takes the pressure off of everyone to lick the serving dishes clean. Plus, more holiday food for you tomorrow. It’s a win-win.

9. Enjoy Some Bubbly

Before you eat anything, between each course, and every couple of bites, drink some sparkling water (no, not the other bubbly). The carbonation in fizzy water can help you feel full and can be more satisfying than regular old flat water. Add some lime slices and cranberries for a festive sip that’s basically calorie-free. If you really feel like you’ve earned it, you can add a splash of vodka, or, hell, enjoy a glass of champagne with it. Sip slowly and celebrate the most wonderful time of year.

10. Prioritize Sleep

With late-night parties and holiday stress, it can be difficult to get enough sleep during the holidays. But making an effort to get enough shut-eye not only helps energize you, it also affects the way you eat. One study found that sleep-deprived men had increased levels of the hormone ghrelin. Ghrelin is also known as the “hunger hormone” because it essentially triggers your appetite. In the study, men who got less sleep and had higher ghrelin levels ended up eating more than 300 calories more than well-rested men without noticing. Most of those calories were in the form of sweet and salty snacks, which are abundant at holiday parties. Simply getting enough sleep can set you up for successfully fighting back against mindless eating.

11. Start Each Meal With a Clean Slate

So you overdid it on egg nog last night and you’re feeling guilty about it. Think of the next day or the next meal as a clean slate…a fresh start during which you'll eat in a way you feel good about. That could mean having some treats here and there, but in smaller amounts you won’t regret later. Life’s too short to beat yourself up about yesterday. And if you’re really the masochistic type, there’s always our six-week fat-blast workout plan.

