Lose Fat
5 Important Steps to Optimize Your Metabolism
This system will train your metabolism to cut fat while taking in more calories.
Every person trying to cut calories has the same concern—losing gains. Your fears aren't unfounded: The more calories you cut, the more muscle you will lose. Plus bringing your body fat down to lower than normal levels is not easy—you will always be hungry, have less energy to train, have difficulties getting a good pump, and you might experience hormonal problems.
But there's a way to circumvent muscle loss from cutting calories. With this five-step system, you'll optimize your metabolism while on a higher calorie diet, so you're not depriving your muscles of the calories they need. Following through with this system will allow you to diet on more calories, handle more nutrients, and retain more muscle, all while getting you leaner. Lets dive in.