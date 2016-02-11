5 Important Steps to Optimize Your Metabolism

Step 4: Increase Calories Slowly

This is the key component of maximizing your metabolic potential. This is the part where we build up the metabolism. You want to make small incremental changes every two to four weeks, essentially, adding calories in small doses. I recommend adding in a maximum of 10 grams of carbs or 5 grams of fat each time. After adding in those macros, you need to wait and see how your body adjusts. If you jump up and gain weight, hold those macronutrients until your body either loses weight or maintains that weight for more than one week. You can be more aggressive with it if you want, but I have found that going slowly is more effective.

It's important to monitor your body because you will eventually get to the point where you will need to make changes every 4 weeks or more. It’s important to slow down adding calories in when you notice body fat coming on. Even though a little body fat gain is OK. After a few weeks and months of doing this you should notice that you are consuming a good amount of calories. You may even be to the point where you do not feel hungry and it almost feels like a chore to eat. It is important to slow down your calorie increases at that point but do not stop, even if you have to add only a few calories every other week that is still a step in the right direction. The more calories you can consume without gaining fat the more your metabolism is priming up.