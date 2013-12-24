6 Ways to Eat Right This Holiday Season

So, perhaps you successfully negotiated a gravy-laden buffet line and a pie-heavy dessert tray on Thanksgiving, but the rest of the holiday season is a veritable minefield of waistline-bulging buffets. Some hardcore physique-conscious gym rats might be thinking about declining a few invitations. Don’t. It’s the holidays, and you can safely enjoy meals with friends and family without ruining your gains.

Here are a few top tactics to employ at this time of year to stay trim heading into the new year.