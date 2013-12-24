Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty

Lose Fat

6 Ways to Eat Right This Holiday Season

No need to put on a winter coat. Use these six simple strategies to keep your fitness goals on track over the next few weeks.

by
So, perhaps you successfully negotiated a gravy-laden buffet line and a pie-heavy dessert tray on Thanksgiving, but the rest of the holiday season is a veritable minefield of waistline-bulging buffets. Some hardcore physique-conscious gym rats might be thinking about declining a few invitations. Don’t. It’s the holidays, and you can safely enjoy meals with friends and family without ruining your gains.

Here are a few top tactics to employ at this time of year to stay trim heading into the new year.

1. Start With Vegetables

Eating vegetables first means your stomach is going to be stretched. The stretching of your stomach sends a signal to your brain that you're full and suppresses your appetite as a result of releasing the hormone cholecystokinin from the digestive system. In addition, the fiber from the vegetables slows down gastric emptying, keeping you full longer. 

2. Get Your Fruit Fix

With all of the alarmist attitude about fructose, fruits get a bad rap. However, the fructose in fruits is more efficient at refilling liver glycogen than starchy carbohydrates. This is noteworthy as the liver serves as an anabolic switch, which initiates hunger when glycogen is low as well as start the break down of muscle tissue.

3. Go Pro

Protein is a potent stimulator of insulin, and acute increases in insulin are associated with appetite suppression. This is part of the reason why eating lean proteins will keep you satisfied. Now, combine that with the aforementioned vegetables and a little fruit (like an apple) for a potent combo. As mentioned before, the stretching of your stomach sends a signal that tells the brain you are full, which is exactly what happens when you combine protein with vegetables.

4. Wait it Out

Have your parents ever told you to slow down while you are eating? They have a point. It usually takes about 20-30 minutes after consumption of a meal before the brain gets the signal that the stomach is full. Therefore, eating slowly means you'll eat less. 

5. Drink Like A Fish

The general theme so far has been making your brain think—or to let it know—that it’s full. This way, hormones that cause hunger can be suppressed. Along the same lines, drinking plenty of water while eating has the same effect of causing satiety by stretching your stomach. So it would be wise to have a glass of water nearby while you eat. 

6. Save Carbs for Last

At your next holiday dinner, try saving your starchy carbohydrates—buttery mashed potatoes, anyone?—for last. Proteins, vegetables, fruit and water should come first to prevent overeating.

You could also avoid eating starchy carbohydrates most of the day, only consuming lean proteins and vegetable throughout the day. Then, have starchy carbohydrates during the main course with family and friends. You'll be inclined to eat less since you'll feel full from eating proteins and veggies first during dinner with famiy. In addition, by not eating carbohydrates earlier in the day, you end up eating less overall calories by default. 

