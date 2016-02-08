15 Tips for Dating a Bodybuilder

Dating a bodybuilder is no exception to the rule. Serious bodybuilders are a unique group of people with certain rituals and beliefs that one must be aware of. Should you choose to walk down this path of passion, keep these items in mind if you hope to make the relationship last beyond just a fling. That being said, here are 15 rules for dating a bodybuilder.
There could be a deadly blizzard outside or the threat of World War III, and it wouldn't be enough to keep us from our iron mecca. Whatever the catastrophe may be, we’re going to the gym, so please don’t ask us to skip it in favor of date night.
3 of 15
Dean Drobot / Shutterstock
3. Let Us Avoid Junk Food
Nutrition is just as important as the workout itself. It's a way of life that bodybuilders take extremely serious. If we turn down a slice of cake, a piece of pizza, or a beer, don’t get offended—it’s just part of living the lifestyle.
4 of 15
Viorel Sima / Shutterstock
4. Understand the Need to Flex
Living the bodybuilding lifestyle doesn’t just mean just acting a certain way, but looking a certain way as well. Of course we're obsessed with our appearance, so chances are you'll catch us flexing in the mirror from time to time. Does that mean we're just a bunch of raving narcissists? No—we're simply trying to see our progress, so don’t think too much of it.
5 of 15
Mladen Zivkovic / Shutterstock
5. Talk Training to Me
We might talk about hitting a PR that particular day or how our gym partner skipped legs day for the third straight week. Whatever the case, the happenings at the gym will likely find their way into our general conversation.
6 of 15
Sjale / Shutterstock
6. Don't Give Us an Ultimatum
If you happen to say something along the lines of "it’s me or the gym," you may be setting yourself up for disappointment. Forcing us to choose between you and the gym will always leave us with a bitter taste in our mouth, and often lead to a decision where you don't come out on top.
7 of 15
Panumas Yanuthai / Shutterstock
7. Always Be Equipped
At any given time, a bodybuilder may carry one or more of the following items: gallon of water, protein powder/bars, up to six meals, gym shoes, and a number of different tops. We're just doing every little thing we can to achieve optimal results, so don’t fault us for being overly prepared.
8 of 15
Liukov / Shutterstock
8. Support Our Goals
Maybe the guy or girl you’re dating wants to participate in a physique competition, or maybe they just want to deadlift 500lbs. No matter how arbitrary it may seem, your support is important to us and will work wonders to help us achieve our fitness goals.
9 of 15
Estrada Anton / Shutterstock
9. Feed Us
It doesn’t matter how big our last meal was. It doesn’t even matter how long it’s been since we last ate. Always feed the beast to keep us satisfied.
10 of 15
marianayurijivna / Shutterstock
10. Supplement Your Attitude
You might not care that a new flavor of protein powder was released or that a new pre-workout formula was recently developed, but you can pretend to act interested (at least every once in a while).
11 of 15
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock
11. Know the Schedule
Some bodybuilders work out five, six, or even seven days a week. For many, taking a day off is sacrilegious to our lifestyle. It doesn't mean we won't make time for other activities, but just know they will most always take a backseat to the gym.
12 of 15
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
12. Love the Athleisure Look
Take a look at any bodybuilder's hamper, and you'll generally find lots of tank tops and athletic apparel. We wouldn’t want it any other way.
13 of 15
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
13. Have Tupperware on Hand
Bodybuilders' kitchen cabiniets are usually filled with two items: Tupperware containers and blender bottles. Try not to get annoyed when we feverishly search for mismatched lids or, enevitably, forget to properly wash a shaker bottle every now and again.
14 of 15
LightField Studios / Shutterstock
14. Don't Get (Too) Jealous
There are lots of attractive people (who know they're attractive) looking to pick up unfocused lifters in the gym. Believe us, if we come home to you at night, there’s nothing to worry about.
15 of 15
Solis Images / Shutterstock
15. Know That We Love the Gym, But We Love You More
The gym may be our favorite hobby, but any guy or girl will always put their partner first if they truly care about them. You don’t have to be a fitness and nutrition nut for the relationship to function in a healthy manner, just accept your partner for who they are, no matter the circumstances. That will be the key to a long and happy relationship.