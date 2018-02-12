Top 5 Fit Activities To Do On Valentine's Day

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock
The
typical tropes surrounding Valentine's Day often involve chocolate and expensive dinners. Since you're reading this site, we'll assume that you — and hopefully your Valentine — enjoy a fit lifestyle.
So
why compromise all the hard work you've done honing your physiques by staying active and eating smart?
Make this Valentine's Day an active one by suggesting any one of these five, fun and fit activities to your Valentine.
They're sure to get the endorphins rushing for the special day.
1 of 5
George Rudy / Shutterstock
1. Cook a Healthy Meal Together
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” - Virginia Woolf.
We can't really argue with that one. With that in mind,
check out any of our healthy recipes that you can easily put together to impress the special lady in your life without straying from a healthy diet.
Choose from any of
these healthy recipes for some inspiration.
2 of 5
gpointstudio / Shutterstock
2. Have a Fun Workout Together
Is the
couple that works out together the one that stays together?
The jury is still out on that one, but why not give it a go this year for Valentine's? We don't need to be setting any PRs here, but what about a
light, entertaining workout to tone one of her favorite muscle groups.
You'll both be looking your best for the big day.
3 of 5
Photographee.eu / Shutterstock
3. Take Things Up a Notch in the Bedroom
4 of 5
antoniodiaz / Shutterstock
4. Have Some Fun
Go to the movies. Check out a comedy show. Put that
forearm workout to use at the bowling alley. Or, if you're adventure seekers, maybe do a little skydiving? Whatever you choose, have it be something that both of you would enjoy.
She'll appreciate the thoughtfulness, which will score you extra points.
5 of 5
UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock
5. Pick Her Up Something Nice
It doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.
Instead of the typical flowers or jewelry, why not try something a little more personal, like a gift certificate for a massage or new workout kicks?
Think about what she enjoys doing in her free time and work off of that. If that doesn't work for you, refer to item #1 on this list.
Every girl enjoys a nice
home-cooked meal, especially one cooked with love.