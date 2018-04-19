Westend61 / Getty

Chest Exercises

5 CrossFit Workouts to Train Your Upper Body

If you’re tired of the same old bench press routine, or simply looking for a new way to build your chest, back, shoulders, arms, and core, then these five WODs are exactly what you need.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Westend61 / Getty
View Gallery (5)

If your upper-body workouts are still limited to some lat pulldowns and bench presses with the occasional biceps curls and skullcrushers, it's time to upgrade your fitness routine.

And while some exercise diversity will certainly do the trick, switching up your training modality—sets, reps, and rest periods—is a guaranteed way to generate new muscle growth in your upper body.

The following workouts are designed by some of the best minds in CrossFit to blast your arms, shoulders, back, and chest, while also burning calories.

So get used to walking around shirtless—or at least buying some new, stretchier shirts.

5 CrossFit Workouts to Train Your Upper Body
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Drazen_ / Getty
1. Lynne

5 rounds for max reps of:

  • Bench press (use the same weight as your bodyweight)
  • Pullups

"This is a perfect push-pull couplet, and it can be varied with grip on bench press and style of pullup from strict to kipping," says Ray Cooney, the head coach at Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, CO. “‘Lynne’ serves as a way to not only build upper-body strength, but also test your current strength level and set a benchmark for future testing.”

2 of 5
svetikd / Getty
2. The Sager Special

Every minute on the minute, for 20 minutes, do:

  • Minute 1: 5 muscle-ups
  • Minute 2: 5 power cleans (135 lbs for men, 95lbs for women)
  • Minute 3: 5 bench press (at bodyweight)
  • Minute 4: 5 strict pullups

“This workout is perfect for building that upper-body strength we all want,” says Cole Sager, a four-time CrossFit Games competitor. “It combines strength, power, and finesse together to give you a well-rounded upper-body workout.” If you can't do a muscle-up, scale down to a pullup (or a suspended row), and definitely drop down the weight on the power cleans and bench press if you need to. In total, the workout is five rounds.

3 of 5
svetikd / Getty
3. A Man Out of You

As fast as possible, do 30 manmakers.

"All you need is a pair of moderately heavy dumbbells," says Ryan McCarthy, a rowing and CrossFit coach at Bowery CrossFit in New York City. "Each ‘rep’ is two pushups, a single-arm row on each side from high plank, a clean, and then a thruster (ninjas may add an overhead lunge on each leg).”

Unless you’re in superhero shape, you will probably have to break those 30 reps into smaller chunks, so be strategic about how you do it. “The burn will be real,” McCarthy says. “Think about where you want to break up the reps ahead of time so that core and shoulder stability last through all 30 reps.”

4 of 5
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty
4. Pull, Pull, Pull

4 rounds, as fast as possible, of:

  • 5 strict wide-grip pullups
  • Rest 10 seconds
  • Max-effort strict pullups with 2 second eccentric phase
  • Rest 10 seconds
  • Max-effort ring dips (or stationary dips)

Rest 3 minutes between rounds

"The target of this workout is to build explosive pulling power and muscular endurance by targeting antagonist / agonist muscles," say Dylan Petitt and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One. If you need to, scale down to suspended rows or jumping pullups.

5 of 5
Drazen_ / Getty
5. The Mighty 55
  • 10 reps of bench press (bodyweight)
  • 10 strict pullups
  • 9 reps of bench press (bodyweight)
  • 9 strict pullups
  • 8 reps of bench press (bodyweight)
  • 8 strict pullups
  • 7 reps of bench press (bodyweight)
  • 7 strict pullups
  • Continue the pattern until you do 1 rep of each—55 reps total.

This workout comes from Ben Bergeron, who's coached seven CrossFit Games champions. Feel free to scale down the weight (or switch to suspended rows). On the other hand: “If you can do this in under seven minutes, add 10 pounds to both movements the next time,” Bergeron says.

Topics:
Comments