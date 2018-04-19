5 CrossFit Workouts to Train Your Upper Body

If your upper-body workouts are still limited to some lat pulldowns and bench presses with the occasional biceps curls and skullcrushers, it's time to upgrade your fitness routine.

And while some exercise diversity will certainly do the trick, switching up your training modality—sets, reps, and rest periods—is a guaranteed way to generate new muscle growth in your upper body.

The following workouts are designed by some of the best minds in CrossFit to blast your arms, shoulders, back, and chest, while also burning calories.

So get used to walking around shirtless—or at least buying some new, stretchier shirts.