Top 10 Compound Lifts for Maximum Size and Strength

Building a solid base of “strength” throughout the body has many benefits for the bodybuilder, sportsman and even casual lifter. The ability to be able to handle heavier weights, especially in compound lifts, will eventually translate into increased muscle mass, improved performance and a better quality of life.

RELATED: 4 Compound Moves for Massive Biceps and Triceps

While isolation movements certainly have their place, they cannot compare to multi-joint exercises simply because these generally require more balance/coordination, allow for the use of greater poundage, involve multiple muscle groups, and work the body in a more “functional” manner.

The following is a list of 10 of my favorite strength-building, compound movements, along with a quick tip to make sure you will get the most out of every rep!