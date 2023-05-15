28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The barbell bench and overhead press are the gold standards for pressing strength and adding size, but when it comes to unilateral training, a necessary but sometimes undertilized training method, the barbell may not be the most ideal option and that’s where the unilateral dumbbell floor press comes into play.
Lifting with two hands allows you to lift more weight for juicy gains, but performing bilateral lifts—lifting both sides simultaneously—all the time leads to strength imbalances between sides. These strength imbalances, although not always a huge deal, can alter the technique, can lead to injury niggles, and leave gains on the table.
There is an easy way to solve this problem: the unilateral dumbbell floor press. Here we’ll dive into everything dumbbell floor press so you can supersize your strength and muscle gains.
Most horizontal pressing variations are performed on a weight bench, not the dumbbell floor press. As the name suggests, you perform this press lying on the floor, which does few things to the press. You shorten the range of motion, which is a shoulder saver for some. When the elbow goes past the torso in the press, it puts the shoulder into external rotation, and if your shoulder is bothering you, this doesn’t help.
The shortened range of motion puts less of a stretch on the chest; therefore, some emphasis is taken off the chest and placed on the triceps. Plus, because you are on the floor, you are more stable and receive instant feedback, with allows you to press more safely.
Here’s how to perform the dumbbell unilateral floor press with good form.
When pressing on the bench, you can use your lower body tension as a counterbalance to help push the weight. Not so on the floor, which makes the floor press a predominately an upper body exercise.
Here are the primary muscles trained by the unilateral floor press.
All unilateral exercises will improve strength imbalances between sides if they exist, reducing your injury risk and increasing your gains. Here are four more essential benefits of the unilateral dumbbell floor press.
The dumbbell floor press is not a technical exercise and is simple to perform, but that doesn’t mean you can’t screw it up. Here are four common mistakes that prevent you from getting the best out of this exercise.
Let’s start with one obvious fact about the unilateral bench press. It is not an absolute strength exercise but is suited for hypertrophy, strengthening imbalances, and strengthening your bilateral pressing variations. IMO, training the unilateral floor press between the six to 15 rep range for two to four sets as an accessory move works well for most lifters.
Dumbbells and the floor press are a match made in exercise heaven. Still, there are other tools and variations to increase the intensity and train the chest and triceps differently for better overall muscle development. Here are a few to take for a spin in your training.