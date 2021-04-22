28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
The day can always be more productive if you can take care of two things at once. When it comes to working out, challenging your muscles and burning calories in one shot can make the training even better. You don’t have to train as long, either.
Trainer Erik Bartell offers two opportunities a week for you to get the workout done early. You can join him every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 7 a.m. EST on the Muscle & Fitness Instagram page. While you should push yourself to keep up with Bartell, he makes it clear that your goal is always to give it your best.
“Give yourself grace. You’re not always going to come to the workout in the best shape of your life,” he says. “You can do the things that help…You can do the things to help you prepare to come in the best shape, but even if you do everything right, it doesn’t always fall like that and hey, life happens. Give yourself grace.”
Once you complete the warmup below, you’ll alternate aerobic-type movements with upper-body resistance-training exercises. These weighted exercises will focus on the chest, back, shoulders, biceps, and triceps.
The workout concludes with his signature “core complex” — a segment of moves that last for a minute each with a 10-second “rest” transition to the next movement. Even if you need a few extra seconds to prepare, or if you need to stop early, that’s OK. The goal is max effort, remember.
Take one extra minute to warm up a part of the body that needs extra attention.
|The Workout
|Exercise
|Duration
|Rest
|Hopping Heel Taps
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Dumbbell Floor Press (3-second negatives)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Mountain Climbers
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Bentover Dumbbell Row (3-second negatives)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Fast Knees (Running in Place)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Weighted Reverse Lunge
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Pushup
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Alternating Dumbbell Floor Press (21 total reps)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Shoulder Tap (in Plank Position)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Alternating Dumbbell Row
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Curtsy Lunge
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|WATER BREAK
|60 sec.
|Jump Rope (Rope optional)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Fast Knees into Sprawl
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Dumbbell Woodchopper (Switch sides)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Alternating Reverse and Forward Lunge
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Seated Single-Dumbbell Shoulder Press
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Pushup
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Dumbbell Flye
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Lying Leg Hold
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Dumbbell Thrusters (Single or Both Dumbbells)
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Russian Twist
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Pushup into Single-arm Row
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|WATER BREAK
|Erik Bartell Core Complex Workout
|Exercise
|Duration
|Rest
|Reverse Crunch
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Reaching Situp
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Dumbbell Side Bend
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
|Bicycles
|60 sec.
|10 sec.
Make sure your heart rate comes back down below 100 before you go on with your day. While doing these exercises, slowly focus on your breathing, working back to a normal nasal breathing pattern.