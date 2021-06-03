How many times have you heard that the bodybuilding show is won from the back? Many people think about the actual back when that phrase is said. However, that guideline applies to the lower body as well. It doesn’t matter how big or shredded your quadriceps are, the hamstrings have to match. For ladies reading this, quality hamstrings maximize the entire physique, and can even influence the appearance of the glutes.

That’s why M&F, Flex, and M&F Hers has relied on different elite competitors of the IFBB Pro League to offer guidance on topics like this. Four top athletes have shared their own training tips to help you make the most out of your hamstring training efforts. Apply their principles in the workout at the end, and your commitment will be well rewarded.