The 10 Best Moves to Lose Your Love Handles

You’ve tried situps, cardio, and dumbbell side bends, but nothing seems to get rid of that stubborn belly fat on your sides. Sound familiar? It might be time to change up your gym routine—or start a new one.

Commonly called “love handles,” that belly fat collecting around your torso is a key indicator of poor overall health. To get the best moves for a slim torso, we asked Sadik Hadzovic, an IFBB Men’s Physique professional, for his 10 favorite exercises to shed love handles.

"This workout is effective because it's fast paced and designed to target both the rectus abdominals and the transverse abdominals," he says. "To burn fat, you must do more then just crunches and situps; you need to recruit your entire body to enter a thermogenic state that leads to an accelerated rate of fat loss." Complete your dream physique with these 10 moves that will carve up your core fast.

DIRECTIONS

Hadzovic suggests you do these exercises as a workout once a week, as well as adding individual exercises into your regular strength and conditioning routine. On other days, churn through high-intensity interval training three times a week. And stick to a clean diet—"abs are made in the kitchen," as they saying goes.

SEE ALSO: 6 Moves for 6 Pack Abs