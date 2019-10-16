Are Behind-The-Neck Presses Safe?

Why It Shouldn't Be Ignored

Its negative reputation is false because the fact is that some folks have the mobility to press a barbell from behind their head and some don’t.

If you possess healthy shoulders and a full range of motion, then congratulations—you can start performing light behind-the-neck presses and build up to heavy sets over time.

How heavy? Paul Carter of lift-run-bang.com can press 365 pounds, pain free, behind his neck.

“The big fuss against [behind-the-neck presses] is about impingement but that’s a far more complicated and individualistic issue than most people realize,” Carter says. He argues that Olympic lifts, mainly the snatch, put you in the same position and that those athletes don’t have major problems.

“I don’t see Olympic lifters complaining about shoulder pain. If you don’t have the mobility to do the press behind the neck, then don’t. But it’s not the boogieman people make it out to be," he says. "Plenty of people blow out their shoulders from the standard bench press, but I don’t see anyone shying away from benching every Monday.”