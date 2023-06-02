28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
While some make rope climbing look easy, you can rest assured they didn’t breeze up the rope when first starting out. Climbing rope is an intense workout that takes a specific technique (and lots of practice) to nail it.
But what about the kids in high school gym class that made climbing rope look like a walk in the park? Chances are, those kids spent lots of time in a setting where climbing rope was practiced. Same with regular CrossFit goers and elite athletes—lots of practice, so don’t fret if you think it’s too hard for you to do.
“Climbing a rope is not just for the military or elite athletes,” says Joshua Fitchitt, senior director of fitness services at PRO Club in Bellevue, WA. It’s for anyone looking for a fun exercise and for those wishing to add variety to their workout routines.
Here, Fitchitt provides step-by-step instructions that will teach you how to successfully climb a rope one technique at a time!
If you ever attempted to climb a rope you know it makes more than grip strength to muster yourself upward; it’s more like a full body workout. “Efficient rope climbing uses muscles in the lower body (quadriceps, hamstrings, and gastrocnemius),” says Fitchitt. And it doesn’t stop there.
Climbing also uses the muscles involved with your grip and the muscles in your arms. Not to mention the back and core.
“Rope climbing can significantly enhance your overall fitness and physical capabilities,” says Fitchitt, and can be added into any workout routine to help add a layer of whole-body conditioning.
“It is a fun and challenging exercise that develops strength, improves grip, and boosts coordination; When you can climb a rope, you feel empowered,” he adds.
With that, the next time you attempt the rope, hold onto these two techniques that will help you get to the top. Let’s Climb!
With practice and the right techniques, you’ll go from the bottom to the top rope before you know it!
Fitchitt explains there are two techniques that people generally use when first learning how to climb a rope: the J-Hook Technique and the Spanish Warp Technique.