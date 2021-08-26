No matter if you’re looking to set a new PR, run a faster 5K time, or to get ready for football season, gaining strength through accessory exercises is a vital component to improving performance.

Hitting the weights, will not only help you gain strength, it also helps both build muscle and shed fat, giving you the potential to blow away any of your fitness goals. But when most of us hit the weightroom, most of us immediately turn most of our focus on the Big 3 moves — the bench press, squat, and deadlift.

Moving heavy weights here will lead to gains in strength and power, one can’t progress on just those three moves alone. At the same time, you also need to incorporate accessory exercises into your regimen to help strengthen your weak points and even improve your strong points.

Accessory exercises are key for improving your strength and weakness to strengthen and improve your performance. These neglected eight exercises deserve a spot in your next training program. Your gains await.