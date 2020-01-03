Traditional bulking is like rowing a boat with one oar. First, gain some muscle and balloon with fat. Then, attach a cutting phase—with low calories and lots of cardio—where you not only lose fat, but also lose your hard-earned muscle.

Worse, many bulks ignore good nutrition. “The biggest myth is that you can eat whatever you want when you’re bulking,” says Nate Miyaki, CSSN, CPT, fitness author and coach.

Although you’ll gain weight and size with a loose diet, you’ll also get fat and compromise your health.

Break the cycle with the ultimate bulk—a clean bulk where you can build muscle without the fat. No more bulks and cuts, and no more bouncing between a six-pack and a one-pack. Best of all, it’s easier than you think.

This is where the clean bulk is won or lost. “Diet is 80 percent of fat loss and some form of training is the other 20%,” Miyaki explains. Keep it simple (silly) by following the principles on the following slides. It’s so straightforward you can’t go wrong.

SEE ALSO: 28 Days to Lean Meal Plan