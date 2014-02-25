Workout Routines

Chris Hemsworth's God-Like Thor Workout

Chisel out the Avenger's physique with the official routine from his trainer for the Marvel films.

Chris Hemsworth
Duration 5 days
Exercises 34
Equipment Yes

Of all the actors who had to pack on mass for a movie, few in recent memory have taken to the task with such zeal, and notable success, as Chris Hemsworth when he landed the part of Thor. For the first film, Hemsworth hit the gym with trainer and former Navy SEAL Duffy Gaver, who applied an old-school bodybuilding approach—with careful attention given to Hemsworth’s arms and shoulders. Thor, after all, often appears sleeveless, but rarely shirtless. All told, Hemsworth gained 20 pounds, laying the foundation for a physique he’s maintained at or close to peak condition for Thor’s recurring role in The Avengers and the solo sequel, Thor: The Dark World.

“We’ve pretty much stuck to the original template,” Gaver says. “Of course we’ve had some variation over time to keep things interesting and prevent plateaus, but this is the basic template.” Gaver embraces a simple training model, and despite his high-powered clientele, makes no attempts to jazz it up with new equipment or exotic exercises.

“So many of the products you see advertised on infomercials right now did not exist when the frst Mr. Olympia contest was held, which should tell you something,” Gaver says. “I appreciate my niche in the training industry because when someone comes to me, they want to get to it. They’ve got a timeline, and at the end of this, someone’s going to put a camera on them, they’re going to blow it up to 30 feet tall and it’s going to be a part of public record forever. There’s no particular exercise combination that will ever beat the guy who realizes, ‘Hey, this all comes down to hard work.’ ”

Hemsworth in particular was a model of consistency, and the physique he built has made “Chris Hemsworth Workout” the top search suggestion when you punch the actor’s name into Google. The Internet, though, is a minefield of shameless, click-baiting “Thor Workout” imitators. Fortunately, you don’t need to look any further than the full, unabridged template we present here, with exercises demonstrated by IFBB physique pro Sadik Hadzovic. So get ready to hit the gym, and remember: There are no shortcuts.

“People see Chris and they think he was on steroids, but he didn’t touch a single substance,” Gaver says. “It was just red meat, heavy weights and some protein powder. He crushed every single workout. He simply decided to look like Thor.”

Note: Complete any exercises paired A and B as supersets. Complete any exercises marked A, B and C as trisets.

Click through for the workouts:

Day 1 Back

Exercise 1A

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
20, 15, 12, 10, 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
5 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hammer Strength Two-Arm Row
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Brace yourself on a flat bench with your left knee and hand on the bench and a heavy dumbbell in your right hand. Pull the weight up to your chest; use only your lats and arms; don’t twist. Repeat for equal reps on each side.

Exercise 4

Swiss Ball Hyperextension You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Swiss Ball Hyperextension thumbnail
4 sets
25, 20, 15, 15 reps
-- rest

Day 2 Chest

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
8 sets
12, 10, 10, 8, 8, 6, 4, 4, 4 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Warrior Fit Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Hammer Strength Chest Press
Hammer Strength Chest Press thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4A

Weighted Dip You'll need: Ankle Weights, Dip Station How to
Weighted Dip thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Add weight with chains around your neck or a weight belt. Lower your body until your elbows form a 90-degree angle. Press up to a full lockout.

Exercise 4B

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Day 3 Legs

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
7 sets
10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Leg Press
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
Failure reps
-- rest
Start with 6 plates on each side, rep out to failure, strip 1 plate off of each side and rep out to failure again. Continue until there is 1 plate left on each side and hit failure 1 final time. A partner can be helpful.

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest
Keep your chest tall during these. Walking lunges work your legs and glutes, but good posture will add core stimulation, as well.

Exercise 4A

Leg Extension
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Single-Leg Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4C

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Day 4 Shoulders

Exercise 1

Military Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Military Press thumbnail
7 sets
10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Arnold Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Arnold Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Your palms will start out facing your shoulders in the bottom position and finish facing away from you at the top.

Exercise 3

Barbell Shrug You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shrug thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4A

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4C

Dumbbell Rear Delt Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Day 5 Arms

Exercise 1

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

EZ-Bar Preacher Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar, Preacher Bench How to
EZ-Bar Preacher Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Dumbbell Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4A

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Curl: Choke up on the dumbbells so that your thumbs touch the inside of the weight. This will put the weight slightly out of balance as you raise the dumbbells toward your shoulders.

Exercise 4B

Rope Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Rope Pressdown thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Barbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Wrist Curl thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Barbell Reverse Wrist Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Reverse Wrist Curl thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Bonus Abs Circuit

Exercise 1

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
60 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

General Side Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
Side Plank thumbnail
-- sets
60 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Toes-To-Bar
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
You’ll get a better contraction if you do these slowly. resist the urge to get extra reps with momentum.
