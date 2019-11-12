Battle of the Strongest: Brian Shaw vs. Patrik Baboumian

In a recent Q&A video posted on his YouTube channel (see video below), four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw issued a challenge to Patrik Baboumian, the vegan strongman that was in the Game Changers documentary. "If you want to come and step up to the plate and challenge me in literally anything, I'm game to go in any event, any lift."

A fan had asked Shaw if he could break Baboumian's world records "so people will stop talking about him and that documentary." The omnivore responded that he probably has already done that. "I would feel pretty comfortable in saying that in any lift he's claiming he has a world record, I've lifted more," Shaw says.

Baboumian has yet to respond to Shaw's challenge, so while a direct head-to-head matchup between the two remains to be seen, we decided to take a little preview of what that would look like should it happen.

Here, we've compiled five impressive feats of strength by both men. Who do you think is the stronger of the two?