Battle of the Strongest: Brian Shaw vs. Patrik Baboumian

The four-time WSM recently called out the vegan lifter in a YouTube Q&A.

In a recent Q&A video posted on his YouTube channel (see video below), four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw issued a challenge to Patrik Baboumian, the vegan strongman that was in the Game Changers documentary. "If you want to come and step up to the plate and challenge me in literally anything, I'm game to go in any event, any lift."

A fan had asked Shaw if he could break Baboumian's world records "so people will stop talking about him and that documentary." The omnivore responded that he probably has already done that. "I would feel pretty comfortable in saying that in any lift he's claiming he has a world record, I've lifted more," Shaw says.

Baboumian has yet to respond to Shaw's challenge, so while a direct head-to-head matchup between the two remains to be seen, we decided to take a little preview of what that would look like should it happen.

Here, we've compiled five impressive feats of strength by both men. Who do you think is the stronger of the two?

Courtesy of Patrik Baboumian/Youtube
Patrik Baboumian: 560kg (1,234-pound) Yoke Walk

This might be Baboumian’s most famous record. To hold over 1,200 pounds on his back and walk with it for any distance is nothing short of incredible. His first record with this event was at 550kg but had bested that twice since then, including this attempt.

Courtesy of Patrik Baboumian/Youtube
Patrik Baboumian: 370kg (815-pound) Raw Squat

There are many powerlifters who would like to squat 800 solid-ass pounds. Outside of Ronnie Coleman, there are even fewer bodybuilders that can claim to have done so. Baboumian’s attempt was without a squat suit, which makes this even more impressive.

Courtesy of Patrik Baboumian/Youtube
Patrik Baboumian: 200kg (440-pound) Log Lift

While this isn’t the world record for most weight lifted, it’s still a pretty short list of men who can take a log with that weight on it, lift it to the shoulders, and press it to a lockout overhead.

Courtesy of Patrik Baboumian/Youtube
Patrik Baboumian: 360kg (794-pound) Deadlift for 3 reps

The former Germany’s Strongest Man winner can hold his own in the deadlift as well. What do you think he could do in a deadlift for reps contest if he trained for it?

Courtesy of STRENGTH WARS/ Youtube
Strength Wars Course

This was a part of a TV show. The course included 180kg (397-pound) squats for 10 reps, 240kg (529-pound) farmer’s walk for 10 seconds followed by a 30 second hold, 50kg (110-pound) giant dumbbell press for 10 reps, 60kg (132-pound) dips for 10 reps, and a 60kg slamball over shoulder for 10 reps. He won by finishing the course in less than six minutes.

Courtesy of Rogue Fitness/ Youtube
Brian Shaw: 1,565-pound Super Yoke

This was the first event of the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic, and the opening lift was for 590kg (1,300 pounds). The second round was for 709kg (1,565 pounds). Shaw carried it for 4 meters (13 feet, 1 inch) for 14.08 seconds.

Courtesy of Mattis Bjorheim/ Youtube
Brian Shaw: 254kg (560-pound) Atlas Stone

This took place at the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic which Shaw won. At the time that he did this, it was a world record and no one has broken it yet. Shaw had stated he would like to do more if given the chance.

Courtesy of SHAWSTRENGTH/ Youtube
Brian Shaw: Thomas Inch Dumbbell Incline Press

After a training partner suggested this as a challenge, Shaw accepted and proceeded to lift the 79kg (175-pound) dumbbells for 5 reps. The thicker handles makes this much harder than with traditional dumbbells.

Courtesy of HISTORY/ YouTube
Brian Shaw: Dinnie Stones

Shaw had starred with Eddie Hall, Robert Oberst, and Nick Best in the History Channel series The Strongest Man in History. In one episode, they attempted to carry the legendary Dinnie stones which weigh a combined 332.4kg (733 pounds). Shaw set a world record with a distance of 11 feet, 6.5 inches.

Courtesy of The Worlds Strongest Man/ YouTube
Brian Shaw: Keg Toss at 2014 WSM

Normally the athlete would grab the keg and step into position before attempting to heave it over the bar. Apparently Shaw was in a hurry. He finished this event by tossing all eight kegs in 16 seconds.

