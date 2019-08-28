2 FRUIT

When the endgame is fat loss, the sugar in fruit can thwart the plan. It might be natural, but that doesn’t mean it can be considered a free- for-all food while dieting.

WHY IT’S BAD: Fruits contain the natural sugar fructose, which can become another hurdle to burning off bodyfat if eaten without restraint.

HOW IT’S BAD: Fructose cannot be used directly by the body for fuel. It must first go to the liver and be converted to glucose. That is one reason why fruit is usually a low- glycemic carb that does not rapidly raise blood glucose and insulin levels. However, if the liver is already full of glycogen (the storage form of glucose), it will not convert fructose into glucose; instead, it will convert it into fat!

AVOID THE BUST: There is no substitute for fresh produce, so do not purchase processed, packaged or canned fruit instead. These products are typically saturated with even more sugar and should — along with fruit juices ��� be avoided.

FRUIT FACTS