Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but just because the label says “sugar free” doesn’t mean it’s a green light to chew gum all day, every day. Popping in a piece or two won’t hurt you, but at day’s end, if empty packs end up in the trash bin, it’s time to break the habit.
WHY IT’S BAD: Sugarless gums use artificial sweeteners that act exactly like sugars when too much has been ingested.
HOW IT’S BAD: Synthetic sweeteners include sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol, which can hinder digestion, cause bloating and prevent fat burning when you’re trying to reduce bodyfat to the low single digits.
AVOID THE BUST: Look for gums made with stevia, a nonsynthetic, zero-calorie substance, instead of artificial sweeteners.
SUGAR-FREE FACTS
Stevia is a natural sweetener that can be up to 300 times sweeter than sugar.
NutraSweet and Equal brands contain aspartame; Splenda is sucralose based; Sweet’N Low brand is made with saccharin.
2 of 5
2 FRUIT
When the endgame is fat loss, the sugar in fruit can thwart the plan. It might be natural, but that doesn’t mean it can be considered a free- for-all food while dieting.
HOW IT’S BAD: Fructose cannot be used directly by the body for fuel. It must first go to the liver and be converted to glucose. That is one reason why fruit is usually a low- glycemic carb that does not rapidly raise blood glucose and insulin levels. However, if the liver is already full of glycogen (the storage form of glucose), it will not convert fructose into glucose; instead, it will convert it into fat!
AVOID THE BUST: There is no substitute for fresh produce, so do not purchase processed, packaged or canned fruit instead. These products are typically saturated with even more sugar and should — along with fruit juices ��� be avoided.
FRUIT FACTS
The glycemic index is a good resource for selecting fruits. It’s an inverse property: the lower the GI, the higher the fruit should rate in your diet.
Low-GI foods register 55 and below; don’t choose fruits with a value of 70 or higher, except for after workouts.
Low-GI carbs produce small fluctuations in blood glucose and insulin levels.
3 of 5
3 BARBECUE SAUCE
The potential of leaving a Texas-sized brown stain on your pants aside, this syrupy substance also has the ability to muck you up when it’s time to sport the posing trunks.
WHY IT’S BAD: Barbecue sauces contain sugar or molasses. When looking to get leaner, a little is OK, but not when dieting for competition.
WHY IT’S BAD: Processed peanut butter adds extra sugar and partially hydrogenated vegetable oil (trans fats) to improve flavor and make it easier to spread on sandwiches. Unfortunately, what ends up getting smothered along with the bread is the nutritional value.
HOW IT’S BAD: Too much peanut butter will trigger the body to burn the monounsaturated fat instead of bodyfat.
AVOID THE BUST: Go straight to the source — peanuts. Grab a package of almonds or unsalted peanuts and enjoy a different, crunchier texture while reaping the same nutritional benefits natural and organic peanut butter can offer.
PEANUT BUTTER FACTS
The ingredients should read: peanuts and salt. That’s it. Anything else is unnecessary.