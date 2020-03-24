6 Tips to Strengthen Your Focus For A Better Workout

Plan Ahead

My focus kicks in the night before a workout, as I prepare myself for what’s coming the following morning. I establish the right mindset by visualizing the training environment in minute detail, preprogramming my workout right down to what poundages I’ll use, so that when I get to the gym there are no surprises.

Nothing is left to chance when I walk into the gym. I’m completely focused on the exact exercises I’ll perform that day, how hard I’ll push myself and how the pump will feel.