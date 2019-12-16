Per Bernal, Chris Nicoll, Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

Training

Exercise Face-Off: 3 Incline Press Variations and How to Use Them

We break down three common incline presses and rate their safety, usefulness for strength-building, and hypertrophy effectiveness.

Per Bernal, Chris Nicoll, Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

If your goal is to build a big, muscular chest, it’s hard to beat the incline press. This old-school move demands a good range of motion and can help give your entire chest a powerful, sculpted look when done properly. The bench press may be unsurpassed as a strength-building move, but if you want your chest to look great, you'd be wise to toss some incline pesses into the mix.

That said, which version of this indispensible move should you choose? The tried-and-true barbell? The dumbbell version? Or should you hit up a machine like the popular Hammer Strength option? You see huge dudes using that one all the time, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a good fit for your workouts. 

To help guide you, we hit up Angel Poli, creator of the MetPro coaching app and owner of Whole Body Fitness in Chico, CA, for his thoughts on the benefits and drawbacks of each variation of this classic move.

“They’re all great exercises,” he says. “Which one you choose comes down to your goals, and to the risks you’re willing to tolerate to reach them.”

Below, we drill down into the pros and cons of each incline variation so you can approach your next chest day armed with a plan.

Option 1: Incline Dumbbell Press

Best for: Hypertrophy. “Of the three moves, dumbbells allow you to use the greatest range of motion,” says Poli. As you get stronger, instability starts to limit the weight you can use, making it only moderately effective for getting stronger. With these, aim for higher reps.

Application: You don’t want to max out on this move, warns Poli. “It’s too unstable. You have to control the dumbbells in all directions—forward, backward, and side to side—so there’s a lot that can go wrong.” Keep your reps at six or more to keep the weight moderate, and perform the move either first or second in your workout. Any later and you might be too pumped or tired to get the weights into position, much less perform an effective set. 

Safety: On the safety front, dumbbells are a bit of a wash, according to Poli. On one hand, the move lets your wrists rotate freely and your shoulders move independently, so you can feel your way to the range of motion and that works best for your anatomy and injury history. On the other hand, that freedom of movement also means more opportunities for mishaps, including when you’re wrestling the dumbbells into position before the lift.

Lifting at 80% or more of your max? Use a spotter. And have them spot the weights, not your elbows. 

Poli's Rating: Safety 3/5, Strength-building, 3/5, Hypertrophy: 5/5

Option 2: Incline Barbell Press

Best for: Strength. The bar prevents a maximal range of motion, but it also offers more stability, allowing you to use more weight than you can with dumbbells. Grip width offers lots of options to play with. Like they say, not too tart, not too sweet. It’s a classic. 

Application: “For most athletes, the barbell offers a great mix of stability and function,” says Poli. Most lifters are about 20% stronger on the flat bench than the incline, but you can still heft some big weights on this move. It’s also a favorite among strongmen, who need strong overhead presses, as it targets the deltoids, too. Sets of low-to-medium reps—no fewer than five—are best. 

Safety: Safer than dumbbells—usually. You’ll lift the weight off the rack, so no need to clean the weight into position, which can be hazardous to your shoulder with heavier weights. And during the lift, the bar prevents your shoulders from rotating into unsafe positions. And use a spotter on your toughest sets: getting trapped under a few hundred pounds of steel can ruin your day.  

Poli's Rating: Safety 3.5/5, Strength-building, 5/5, Hypertrophy: 4/5

Option 3: Hammer Strength Incline Machine Press

Best for:  Beginners, injured lifters, and anyone looking for a safer option. Turn to it on days when you’re feeling fatigued, when your shoulders are cranky, or when you want to lift heavy but can’t find a spotter. Or use it as a finisher after free-weight moves. That said, Poli notes, “machines miss things. They don’t teach you to stabilize weight, and they don’t build as much muscle as free-weight moves, particularly if you have some lifting experience. But they do help teach you how to handle heavier loads.”

Application: Beginners who are still wobbly with barbells and dumbbells can do machine presses with no problem,” Poli says. Maximum stability makes the machine press great for injured and older lifters, and for advanced athletes looking to load up safely on the move. This is a great variation to perform slowly, with maximum feel in the muscle, for medium-to-high rep sets of 8-15. 

Safety: No move is 100% safe—particularly when it involves your shoulder, the body’s most vulnerable joint. But if you’re looking for the incline press variation that’s least likely to injure you, this is probably it. As long as you raise the seat to the right height, the trajectory of the movement will be comfortable and safe. Read: You won’t get pinned if you can’t make a rep. When the set’s over, just lower the weight, and the catch pads will do the rest—no spotter required. 

Poli's Rating: Safety 5/5, Strength-building, 4/5, Hypertrophy: 3/5

