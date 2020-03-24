How to Use 4 Different Resistance Bands

WARMUP: MINI BANDS

Mini bands activate your glutes, which helps prevent other muscles from coming into play during exercises like deadlifts and squats to compensate for mediocre glute activation.

These mini bands are 9 inches in length. Wrap them around your ankles and wrists for a dynamic and functional warmup that will help your muscle fibers fire more effectively. $4–6, spri.com

When to use: Before working sets, especially on lower-body days.

How to use: Step through the loop and secure the mini band just above the knees.

SAMPLE EXERCISES