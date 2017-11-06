Top 10 Best Glutes Exercises for Beginners

'Flat ass' is the new 'fat ass'!

A flat, atrophied butt doesn't just look bad in jeans or swimsuits—it’s also likely contributing to your tight hips and back problems. If not, it soon will be. That’s because a flat butt is a symptom of tight hips and hamstrings, the result of poor glutes activation. In an ideal world, they all work together to stabilize the pelvis and produce many years of fluid movement.

Unfortunately, we spend our days doing our best to deactivate our glutes by sitting on them for long hours looking at screens, cramping into airline seats, and taking elevators and motorized transportation instead of walking.

The best buns of steel workout is the routine of daily life: walking, squatting, and moving the way man did before we morphed into digitally obsessed cubicle-dwellers who sit most of the day.

Walk more. Squeeze your glutes one at a time throughout the day and perform this beginner glutes workout to rid yourself of flat-ass syndrome.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.