Training

Top 10 Best Glutes Exercises for Beginners

Avoid flat-ass syndrome by incorporating these lower-body moves into your training regimen.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
'Flat ass' is the new 'fat ass'!

A flat, atrophied butt doesn't just look bad in jeans or swimsuits—it’s also likely contributing to your tight hips and back problems. If not, it soon will be. That’s because a flat butt is a symptom of tight hips and hamstrings, the result of poor glutes activation. In an ideal world, they all work together to stabilize the pelvis and produce many years of fluid movement.

Unfortunately, we spend our days doing our best to deactivate our glutes by sitting on them for long hours looking at screens, cramping into airline seats, and taking elevators and motorized transportation instead of walking.

The best buns of steel workout is the routine of daily life: walking, squatting, and moving the way man did before we morphed into digitally obsessed cubicle-dwellers who sit most of the day.

Walk more. Squeeze your glutes one at a time throughout the day and perform this beginner glutes workout to rid yourself of flat-ass syndrome.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Inverted Hamstring

Why it works: This move forces you to fire (activate) your glutes. Practicing such movements become habit in the gym and everyday life.

How to do it: Balance on your right foot, keeping your midsection tight and shoulders back and down. Bend at the waist with both of your hands out to the sides and extend your left leg back as you fire the left glute. Your shoulder and heel should move together, forming a straight line. Return to starting position and switch legs, performing a set of 10 on each leg.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

2. Glute Bridge

Why it works: It’s one of the best moves to improve the activation patterns of the glutes. You can also do the weighted version with a barbell for an even more intense glutes workout.

How to do it: Lie face-up on the floor with knees bent 90° and feet on the floor. Squeeze your glutes, and bridge your hips to the ceiling. Only your shoulders and hips remain on the ground. Hold for two seconds, and then lower your hips toward the ground without touching. Repeat for a set of 10.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

3. Glute Bridge on Stability Ball

Why it works: The stability ball increases the degree of difficulty of the glute bridge by putting your feet on an unstable surface. This forces you to work your glutes harder, and from multiple angles.

How to do it: Lie face-up with your feet on a stability ball. Squeeze your glutes to raise your hips off the ground. Hold for two seconds, and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

4. Downward Dog

Why it works: This yoga move works the hamstrings, shoulders, and back, but is underrated for the glutes. Squeeze the glutes, and you'll notice it becomes easier and more effective.

How to do it: From your hands and knees, move your hands out from under your shoulders so your arms are extended at roughly a 45° angle. Tuck your toes under your feet. As you exhale, straighten your legs and lift your butt and midsection toward the ceiling. Your knees should be slightly bent, and you should be up on your toes. Now drop your head between your arms, straighten your arms and legs, and push back on your feet. Press your heels into the floor, or as far as you can go. Hold for two seconds.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

5. Quadruped Rocking

Why it works: This move provides a great stretch for the glutes. The more activated the glutes, the better you’ll do.

How to do it: Get down on all fours, and let the lower back sag. Push your hips back as far as you can, holding the lumbar arch. You should feel a stretch in and around the hips. Return to the starting position and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

6. Romanian Deadlift

Why it works: The RDL, as it's known, is primarily a hamstrings move, but it’s also effective in building strength in your glutes, lower back, and upper back. Be sure to feel the "squeeze" in your hamstrings and glutes as you raise and lower the bar. For an even tougher variation that'll also increase your grip strength, try doing tempo RDLs—count a few seconds on your way up, and on your way down.

How to do it: Start with a light set of dumbbells. Form is especially key to getting full benefit from the RDL; don’t think of the exercise as bending forward but rather as sitting back with your torso moving forward instead of staying upright.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds rest between sets.

7. Split Squats

Why it works: Squatting in the gym and in daily life works the glutes, but the split version with dumbbells places them fully on stretch.

How to do it: Step out into a lunge with dumbbells at arm’s length at your sides. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front glute. Do 10 sets on one leg and then repeat with the other.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps to each side with 30 seconds rest between sets.

8. Lunge Elbow to Instep

Why it works: This full-body stretch is a good indicator of how well your glutes are firing.

How to do it: Start by stepping forward into a lunge with your left foot. Place your right forearm to the ground and your left elbow to the inside of your left foot, and hold the stretch for two seconds. Then place your left hand outside of your foot and push your hips up, pointing your front toes up. Return to standing position and repeat by stepping out with your right foot. Continue alternating sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

9. Knee Hug

Why it works: This move stretches the hamstring and glute of your front leg, as well as the hip flexor of your back leg.

How to do it: Lift your right knee to your chest, and grab below the knee with your hands. Pull your right knee to your chest while squeezing your left glute. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Continue alternating sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

10. Squat Jump

Why it works: Yes, this move works the hips, knees, and ankles, and all the musculature around them. But the key is using your glutes to generate power—no glutes, no ups.

How to do it: Stand with feet just outside the shoulders and hands behind your head. Squat, keeping your knees behind your toes and squeezing your glutes. After holding this position for two seconds, jump vertically. Pull the toes to your shins in midair to prepare for landing. Land in the starting squat position, hold three seconds and repeat for 10 reps. Be sure to land softly, with the hips back and down.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

