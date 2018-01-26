Workouts

2 Leg-day Routines for a Strong, Sculpted Lower Body

Do you want a lower body like WWE Superstar Lana Perry’s? Try these powerful moves that target your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves.

Barbell Squat
Your Goal: 

A lower-body workout that strengthens and sculpts your legs and glutes while challenging you to push your limits. And we’ve got the program to take you there. These two leg-day routines from Julia Ladewski, C.S.C.S., a strength coach, trainer, and fitness expert based in Highland, IN, incorporate both heavy lifting for strength gains and high-rep work to keep your conditioning in high gear. “Many women love to get stronger, so heavy strength moves like barbell deadlifts and squats aid in that,” explains Ladewski. “But higher-rep hypertrophy work also helps build muscle while increasing your caloric expenditure.”

These two leg workouts are demonstrated by WWE Superstar C.J. “Lana” Perry, aka the “Ravishing Russian,” who says her strength and conditioning help power her to victory. Add both days to your program (modify the weight as needed), and you’ll soon see a major boost in both leg strength and definition and a little more strut in your step.

Warmup (Both Workouts)

Exercise 1

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Jumping Jacks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jumping Jacks thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Crossed-Legs Leg Lift You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crossed-Legs Leg Lift thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Hanging Knee Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Knee Raise thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Workout 1

Exercise 1

Jump Squat
Jump Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
4 sets
5-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Single-Leg Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Single-Leg Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
3-10 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Overhead Plate Walking Lunge You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Overhead Plate Walking Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
8-12 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Ball Leg Curl You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Ball Leg Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10-15 reps
-- rest

Workout 2

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
3-5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
4 sets
6-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Step-Up You'll need: Box How to
Step-Up thumbnail
3 sets
6-10 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Single-Leg Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Single-Leg Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Alternating Jump Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Alternating Jump Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
10-15 per leg reps
-- rest
