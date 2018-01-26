2 Leg-day Routines for a Strong, Sculpted Lower Body

Your Goal:

A lower-body workout that strengthens and sculpts your legs and glutes while challenging you to push your limits. And we’ve got the program to take you there. These two leg-day routines from Julia Ladewski, C.S.C.S., a strength coach, trainer, and fitness expert based in Highland, IN, incorporate both heavy lifting for strength gains and high-rep work to keep your conditioning in high gear. “Many women love to get stronger, so heavy strength moves like barbell deadlifts and squats aid in that,” explains Ladewski. “But higher-rep hypertrophy work also helps build muscle while increasing your caloric expenditure.”

These two leg workouts are demonstrated by WWE Superstar C.J. “Lana” Perry, aka the “Ravishing Russian,” who says her strength and conditioning help power her to victory. Add both days to your program (modify the weight as needed), and you’ll soon see a major boost in both leg strength and definition and a little more strut in your step.