Muscle & Fitness has been sharing the champions’ secrets for many decades now, and their tips have helped generations of lifters reach their potential. One champion that recently hopped on the M&F YouTube channel to talk shoulder training was 2022 Bikini International winner and top Bikini Olympia contender Lauralie Chapados.

Kick It Off With a Triset

Lauralie Chapados begins her shoulder sessions by doing three exercises in a row to prepare all three heads of the deltoids muscles for the work to come.

“I grab 5- or 10-pound dumbbells, and I do 10-15 side laterals, front raises, and rear delt flyes,” said Chapados. Both arms are moving at the same time for all three of these exercsies.

Seated Machine Press

Chapados finished her warm-up and gets right to work with a compound exercise – shoulder presses.

“Why I do that is because the start of the workout is when I will have the most energy, and this is the heaviest exercise,” she shared. she emphasized that any version of a shoulder press would be a good one after completing that warm-up she referenced.

“Whatever type of press it is, whatever machine you like best, and you feel it best (works),” she explained.

Lateral Raise Machine

Lauralie Chapados next moves on to the side delts, and she explained why this is an important area to target for all athletes, but especially for the Bikini division.

“When you turn to the back, the wider your shoulders are, the smaller your waist is going to look.”

She also shared a secret to making this movement more effective while you’re going through it.

“Don’t think about lifting. Think about pushing down when you start, then out, out, out. Then, control on the way down while keeping your traps disengaged.” she advised.

Reverse Pec-Deck

“Last but not least is the rear delts,” said the Olympia contender from Canada. She finished her workout by targeting the back of the shoulders with the reverse pec-deck. That emphasis on the back of the shoulder will help with both the delts and upper back.

“This is what gives you the cannonball look,” Chapados suggested with a smile. Try this workout for yourself if you need a quick and effective shoulder session.

Lauralie Chapados Shoulder Workout Routine