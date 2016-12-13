6 Pushup Variations For a Sculpted, Sexy Upper Body

Whether you’re traveling for work, visiting family over the holidays, or vacationing on a secluded beach, there are times when you simply can’t get to a gym. But don't fret, because there may be no more effective, efficient, and convenient way to achieve a complete upper-body blast than doing several sets of pushups.
Here, we provide you with six variations of the traditional pushup that work a surprising variety of muscle groups, from arms to shoulders to back and core. After all, variety is the key to keeping workouts interesting, exciting, and most importantly, fun.
So hit the floor, grab your favorite balance equipment, and start sculpting your upper body into that figure of your dreams.
1 of 6
Dmitry Sheremeta / Shutterstock
Dumbbell Push-Row Raise
Works: Rear delts, Pecs, Triceps, Lats, Core
This move requires coordination and balance to hold a proper plank position, and is particularly effective in working the core.
- Start in pushup position with a 10-pound dumbbell in your right hand and a three-pound dumbbell in your left hand, palms inward, feet at shoulder width for stability (A).
- Perform pushup, then row the 10-pound dumbbell to your hip line (B, C).
- Perform pushup, then raise the three-pound dumbbell with straight arm until parallel to the floor, forming a 90-degree angle with your anchor arm (D).
- Complete a full set of eight reps of each movement, then repeat with weights in opposite hands.
2 of 6
Bojan Milinkov / Shutterstock
Hip Jump Pushup
Works: Rear delts, Pecs, Core
This is a dynamic move that requires quick bursts of explosive power.
- Start in pushup position, feet at shoulder width, straddling a BOSU ball, flat side down.
- Perform pushup, and at the top of the movement jump both toes to the top of the ball.
- As you jump your legs back to a wide position, simultaneously return to the down position of the pushup.
- Do two sets of 15–20 reps.
3 of 6
Vladimir Gjorgiev / Shutterstock
Push and Reach
Works: Rear delts, Pecs, Core
This move improves mobility, particularly in the shoulders.
- Start in pushup position, feet at hip width, and perform pushup.
- At the top of your subsequent pushup, simultaneously extend right arm so that it’s parallel to the floor and raise left leg about eight inches, also parallel to the floor.
- Hold this position and count to three.
- Return to the top of the plank position and switch arms and legs.
- Do two sets of five reps on each side.
4 of 6
Master1305 / Shutterstock
Cross-Tap Medicine Ball Pushup
Works: Rear delts, Pecs, Core
The medicine ball will force a deeper-than-normal pushup and test the range of motion of your pectoral muscles.
- Start in pushup position, with left hand on floor and right hand on small medicine ball, feet at hip width and perform pushup.
- At top of the subsequent pushup, tap left palm to right shoulder.
- Place hand on floor and continue for eight reps total.
- Roll ball to left hand and repeat for eight reps.
5 of 6
Sergii Sobolevskyi / Shutterstock
Scorpion Pushup
Works: Rear delts, Pecs, Core, Glutes
Build your glutes and every other major muscle group with these butt-burning pushups!
- Start at top of pushup position, feet at hip width.
- Raise your right leg about
12 inches off the floor so that right knee is above left knee.
- As you descend into the bottom of the pushup, curl your right leg slightly past 90 degrees.
- As you push up, straighten right leg.
- Switch legs and repeat.
- Do two sets of 10 reps per leg.
6 of 6
Jasminko Ibrakovic / Shutterstock
Pike Pushup
Works: Rear delts, Triceps
These work the shoulders more than regular push-ups and also stretch the shoulders and hamstrings.
- Start in pushup position with feet on an 18-inch-high bench, plyo platform, or exercise ball.
- Walk hands toward the bench until arms are aligned with your ears, keeping spine neutral.
- Lower head to the floor until it touches and then drive up, keeping your body in a “V” pike position throughout the movement.
- Perform two sets of eight reps, maintaining control.