5 Nutritious Non-Perishable Foods to Stock Up on During Quarantine

Don't let your fitness gains spoil with a bad diet of comfort foods caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Grab these foods next time your in the grocery store.

The coronavirus is changing every aspect of our daily lives. We can’t go to gyms, can’t travel, and even our eating habits are affected. We’ve gone from stocking our fridges with chicken and salmon to stockpiling our “doomsday bunkers” with toilet paper and enough cans of tuna and beans — pretty much anything that comes in an aluminum can — for Biosphere 3

We have to adapt in these tough times, and a diet consisting of non-perishable foods is one way to move forward. “There are plenty of nutrient-rich non-perishable foods that have health benefits and pack the same or similar nutrients as their fresh counterparts,” says Molly Morgan, RD, CDN, CSSD of Fuel2Win. “For example, 1 cup of applesauce still has 3 grams of fiber, which is only about 1.5 grams less fiber compared to eating a whole apple or 3 ounces of canned tuna has 22 grams of protein compared to 25 grams of protein in 3 ounces of fresh cooked tuna.”

But, eater beware. There are several drawbacks to non-perishable foods. Lori Zanini, R.D., spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, based in Manhattan Beach, CA, points out we need to watch out for non-perishable foods with added salt to preserve them or added sugar to enhance the flavor. “Shelf stable foods are also lower in vitamins because water soluble vitamins are somewhat destroyed during processing or drying,” says Kit Broihier, MS, RD, LD at NutriComm in Portland, Maine. 

You will also lose some of the beneficial phytochemicals and nutrients in fresh food as it gets old in our fridge or on our counters, says Matt Ruscigno, MPH, RD, co-author of Plant-based Sports Nutrition. “Most people underestimate that and overestimate the loss in frozen and canned foods. Though canned does lose some B and C vitamins.”

However, Broihier says, as long as you are eating a variety of foods — working in a mix of nutrient-rich non perishable foods including sources of protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits -- and utilizing frozen vegetables and fruits, in addition to your shelf staples, you’ll be fine.

Although, one needs to watch for added sodium. “When buying canned products look for reduced sodium options and in food preparation skip adding salt to help keep sodium levels in check,” advises Morgan. “For example: 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes has about 250 milligrams of sodium, compared to the only 5 milligrams of sodium in 1/2 cup of fresh chopped tomatoes, or 3 ounces of canned tuna has 380 milligrams of sodium versus only 40 milligrams of sodium in fresh cooked tuna. 

When it comes to non-perishable foods like grains, beans and tuna fish, you don’t lose anything, says Largeman-Roth. “In the case of fruit and vegetables, you still retain a ton of nutrients, but you lose the crunch, texture and bright color of fresh or frozen varieties. And of course, you do want to look for canned fruit that isn’t in syrup as that will contribute extra calories in the form of added sugar.”  

There aren’t many concerns of abiding to a long-term non-perishable diet. “They’d come if you are relying on non-perishable foods that aren't nutrient-rich, like chips and cookies,” says Morgan. “Over time that would take a toll on your health.” 

You also need to focus on getting enough fiber, for regularity and gut health, and vitamin C, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition and wellness expert and author of Eating in Color. ”Over time it would be a pretty boring diet. I know that I would miss fresh herbs and a variety of color on my plate. Let’s hope we don’t have to be fully shelf stable long term!”

Hopefully this pandemic ends soon and we can go back to our regularly scheduled programming. But, if we’re on a shelf stable diet for a long period of time, all of our experts agree: a canned fruit or vegetable is better than no fruit or vegetable at all.

Dried Grains

Try a variety of whole grains, like brown rice, whole grain pasta for their high fiber and healthy carb levels, but the consensus among all of our experts is quinoa. “It’s high in protein, easy to cook and most of all, versatile,” says Ruscigno.

“Whole grains are the best option, mostly for additional fiber,” says Broihier. 

“With 8 grams of plant-protein per cup of cooked quinoa, this whole grain is one of the highest in protein,” says Largeman-Roth. “It’s quick cooking—it takes only 15 minutes to make a batch. And once you cook it, you can store in in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. Quinoa is very versatile—you can use it as a side dish, combine it with garbanzo beans and vegetables for a main dish, add it to egg dishes and soup, or even add leftover cooked quinoa to muffins to boost the profile and fiber. I like the Tri-Color Quinoa from Bob’s Red Mill because it’s pre-rinsed, which means it’s ready to cook, plus it comes in a re-sealable bag.”

Zanini recommends whole wheat pasta for its high fiber levels which promotes digestive health. “Pasta is also considered a comfort food, so this provides an additional benefit during this time.”

Jaclyn Sklaver, MS, LDN from Athleats Nutrition suggests black bean pasta. “It provides protein (about 25 grams per serving), fiber (13 grams per serving) and carbohydrates. This simple 10-minute meal is a full balance of macro and micronutrients.”

Unsalted Nuts and Seeds

Great for snacking, nuts and seeds can be used in other ways, too. Broihier takes a handful of chopped nuts and sprinkles them on top of yogurt, a smoothie bowl, cereal, a salad. “They add great texture, healthy fats, a little protein and vitamin E as well as fiber and a range of minerals like copper, selenium and magnesium.”

Plain nuts can also be used as a coating for proteins in place of breadcrumbs, says Zanini, and keeping chia seeds on hand can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, or even baked goods to add additional fiber, omega 3 fats and magnesium.

Canned Tuna

“Keeping a couple of cans of tuna around is a smart idea,” says Broihier. “Even if all you do with it is make a tuna sandwich, you’re getting some heart-healthy omega-3 fats along with protein and vitamin D.” 

“Canned tuna and other fatty fish like salmon, anchovies, sardines and herring are all great sources of protein, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for eye, brain and heart health,” says Largeman-Roth. “In addition to eating canned tuna and salmon in a sandwich, you can also add them to pasta and potato dishes.

Canned Tomato Products

Whether it's tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes or a jar of simple marinara, they are all so versatile—from chili to soup to pasta or making a simple topping for cooked fish or chicken.

“You can’t go wrong with having some tomato products on hand,” says Broihier.

“Canned tomatoes are a source of vitamin C (some of it is destroyed in the canning process), and an excellent source of lycopene, a plant compound that research shows may help fight certain types of cancer and heart disease. Lycopene in more available in cooked tomatoes than it is in fresh, so you can feel good about stocking up on some of these canned products. In addition to pairing with pasta, it can be used with your favorite protein, to add flavor to fresh, frozen or canned veggies, and even to make shakshuka – an Israeli spicy egg dish – for breakfast,” says Zanini.

When buying sauce, look for a low sodium one to keep on hand. 

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Vegetables contain beta carotene, vitamin C, potassium and fiber, and are low calorie. “You need vitamin C to maintain the health of all the cells in your body,” reminds Largeman-Roth. “If you can’t get your hands on fresh fruit, canned is an excellent option."

Most canned and packaged foods offer between 45 and 90 percent of your recommended vitamin C per day. In addition to enjoying it as a snack, you can also add canned fruit to smoothies and desserts and add it to cereal, yogurt and oatmeal.  

Sklaver also suggests squeeze packs of fruits and vegetables. “We have to be thinking about micronutrients if fresh produce is sold out or we can't get to the food markets due to being high-risk or living with a person who is high-risk. I like mandarin oranges, fruit cups with no added sugar (avoid the heavy syrups), and unsweetened apple sauce.”

Look for cans and cups of fruit with no added sugar.

