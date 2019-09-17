Hero Images / Getty

Meal Plans

The 6-Week Meal Plan for Fat Loss

Take your fat-burning to the max with a meal plan that works with your training to deliver results.

by PhD
Hero Images / Getty

Training is just half the picture when it comes to getting lean. The other half is what you're putting into your body. As the old saying goes, "you are what you eat."

This diet plan, which accompanies the HIIT 100s workout plan, is fairly simple. As your rest time between intervals drops each week, so will your carb intake. The two will work together to get you shredded.

Each week in the training program, you'll drop 10 seconds of rest. Each week of this diet, you'll drop the same amount of carbs each week—approximately .10g per pound of body weight. For example, if you start the diet with 0.6 grams per pound of bodyweight in Week 1, you'll end end up at close to zero grams per pound in the final week.

Fun is not a word that comes to mind to describe this diet. Effective, however, is an accurate description. I’m living proof. This is the diet and training program I followed to get ready for the video and photos that accompanied my HIIT 100s ebook.

On second thought, fun does describe this diet on Sundays, when you're allowed a high-carb cheat day. Early in the day when you’re carbing up, you get to eat delicious sugary foods like jelly beans, gummy bears, or gummy colas (one of my favorites), angel-food cake, sorbet – anything high in fast-digesting carbs and low in fat is fair game. Later in the day, you’ll want to shoot for more slow-digesting (but not high-fructose) carb sources, such as whole-grain bread and pastas, brown rice and sweet potatoes.

It won't be easy, but trust me: You'll thank yourself and this diet when you see the amazing results. 

1 of 18
Cavan Images / Getty
Week 1: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Breakfast 1)

3 whole eggs
4 slices low-fat turkey bacon
1 slice low-fat cheese
1 whole-wheat English muffin
(fry eggs in pan; cook bacon in pan; toast English muffin; Stack eggs on one slice of muffin, add cheese, top with bacon and then place other half of muffin on top to make breakfast sandwich)

Late-morning snack

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
2 Tbsp roasted flax seeds
(sprinkle flax seeds on cottage cheese)

2 of 18
Africa Studio / Shutterstock
Week 1: Afternoon

Lunch

6 oz. shrimp
2 cups mixed green Salad
2 Tbsp salad dressing (1 Tbsp olive oil/1 Tbsp vinegar)
(add shrimp to salad)

Mid-day Snack

2 scoops Whey Protein
1Tbsp Peanut butter

Pre-workout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Post-workout (within 30 minutes after workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein
1 scoop Casein Protein
2 slices white bread
2 Tbsp jelly

3 of 18
Ian O'Leary / Getty
Week 1: Night

Dinner

8 oz Chicken breast
1 cup sliced zucchini

Late Night Snack (Eat right before bed)

1 scoop casein protein
1 oz. walnuts (about 14 halves)

4 of 18
Arx0nt / Getty
Week 2: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Breakfast 1)

3 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1 cup cooked oatmeal

Late morning snack

1 scoop Whey Protein

5 of 18
istetiana / Getty
Week 2: Aftenoon

Lunch

10 oz bag spinach
1/4 cup Oatmeal dry
1 whole large egg (hard boiled)
6 oz. Shrimp
2 Tbsp salad dressing (olive oil n vinegar)

Mid-day snack

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
2 tbsp salsa

Pre-workout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Post-workout (within 30 minutes after workout)

 

2 scoops Whey Protein
12 oz. Gatorade

6 of 18
Mallika Wiriyathitipirn / EyeEm / Getty
Week 2: Night

Dinner

9 oz. salmon Atlantic farmed
2 cups mixed green salad
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1 Tbsp olive oil/1 Tbsp vinegar)

Late Night Snack (Eat right before bed)

1 scoop Casein protein

7 of 18
Marvin Fox / Getty
Week 3: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Pre-breakfast)

3 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1 cup raw spinach
1 oz. fat-free feta cheese
(scramble eggs and make omelet with spinach and cheese)
¾ cup Blueberries

Late-morning snack

2 scoops Whey Protein
1 oz. walnuts (14 halves)

8 of 18
Funwithfood / Getty
Week 3: Afternoon

Lunch

6 oz. chicken breast
1 cup chopped broccoli
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1 Tbsp olive oil/1 Tbsp vinegar)
(add dressing to broccoli)

Mid-day Snack

8 oz. reduced fat Greek yogurt
1Tbsp Peanut butter
(mix peanut butter in yogurt)

Pre-workout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Post-workout (within 30 minutes after workout)

2 scoops Whey Protein
8 oz. Gatorade

9 of 18
LOVE_LIFE / Getty
Week 3: Night

Dinner

8 oz. Salmon
1 cup green beans

Late Night Snack (Eat right before bed)

1 cup cottage cheese
2 Tbsp roasted flax seeds

10 of 18
Irena Misevic / Shutterstock
Week 4: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Pre-breakfast)

3 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1/4 med. Onion
1 cup chopped broccoli
1 slice low-fat American cheese
(scramble eggs and add veggies and cheese)

Late-morning snack

2 scoops Whey Protein
1 oz. walnuts (14 halves)

11 of 18
HandmadePictures / Shutterstock
Week 4: Afternoon

Lunch

1 can (5 oz.) chunk light tuna in water
1 cup mixed green Salad
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1/2  Tbsp olive oil/1/2 Tbsp vinegar)
(add tuna to salad)

Mid-day Snack

2 scoops Whey Protein
1Tbsp Peanut butter

Pre-workout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Post-workout (within 30 minutes after workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein
1 scoop Casein Protein
8 oz. Gatorade

12 of 18
fcafotodigital / Getty
Week 4: Night

Dinner

8 oz. Top Sirloin steak
1 cup mixed green Salad
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1/2  Tbsp olive oil/1/2 Tbsp vinegar)

Late Night Snack(eat right before bed)

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
2 Tbsp roasted flax seeds
(sprinkle flax seeds on cottage cheese) 

13 of 18
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock
Week 5: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Pre-breakfast)

3 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1 cup raw spinach
1 oz. fat-free feta cheese
(scramble eggs and make omelet with spinach and cheese)

Late-morning snack

2 scoops Whey Protein
1 oz. walnuts (14 halves)

14 of 18
invizbk / Getty
Week 5: Afternoon

Lunch

6 oz. chicken breast 
1 cup mixed green Salad
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1/2  Tbsp olive oil/1/2 Tbsp vinegar)

Mid-day Snack

1 scoop Whey Protein
1Tbsp Peanut Butter

Pre-workout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Post-workout (within 30 minutes after workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein
1 scoop Casein Protein
8 oz. Gatorade

15 of 18
Torjrtrx / Shutterstock
Week 5: Night

Dinner

8 oz. Salmon
1 cup mixed green salad
1 Tbsp salad dressing (1/2  Tbsp olive oil/1/2 Tbsp vinegar)

Late Night Snack (Eat right before bed)

1 scoop Casein Protein

16 of 18
Undrey / Shutterstock
Week 6: Morning

Breakfast 1

1 scoop Whey Protein

Breakfast 2 (30-60 minutes after Pre-breakfast)

3 whole eggs
3 egg whites
1/4 onion (diced)
1 oz./1 slice  reduced-fat cheese
(scramble eggs and make omelet with onion and cheese)

Late-morning snack

2 scoops Whey Protein

17 of 18
ALL best fitness is HERE / Shutterstock
Week 6: Afternoon

Lunch

1 can tuna
1 cup mixed green Salad
2 Tbsp salad dressing (1 Tbsp olive oil/1 Tbsp vinegar)
(make salad and add tuna)

Mid-day Snack

2 scoops Whey Protein

Preworkout (within 30 minutes before workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein

Postworkout (within 30 minutes after workout)

1 scoop Whey Protein
1 scoop Casein Protein

18 of 18
pugler / Shutterstock
Week 6: Night

Dinner

8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak
1 cup mixed green Salad
2 Tbsp salad dressing (1 Tbsp olive oil/1 Tbsp vinegar)

Late Night Snack (Eat right before bed)

1 scoop Casein Protein

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments