The 6-Week Meal Plan for Fat Loss

Training is just half the picture when it comes to getting lean. The other half is what you're putting into your body. As the old saying goes, "you are what you eat."

This diet plan, which accompanies the HIIT 100s workout plan, is fairly simple. As your rest time between intervals drops each week, so will your carb intake. The two will work together to get you shredded.

Each week in the training program, you'll drop 10 seconds of rest. Each week of this diet, you'll drop the same amount of carbs each week—approximately .10g per pound of body weight. For example, if you start the diet with 0.6 grams per pound of bodyweight in Week 1, you'll end end up at close to zero grams per pound in the final week.

Fun is not a word that comes to mind to describe this diet. Effective, however, is an accurate description. I’m living proof. This is the diet and training program I followed to get ready for the video and photos that accompanied my HIIT 100s ebook.

On second thought, fun does describe this diet on Sundays, when you're allowed a high-carb cheat day. Early in the day when you’re carbing up, you get to eat delicious sugary foods like jelly beans, gummy bears, or gummy colas (one of my favorites), angel-food cake, sorbet – anything high in fast-digesting carbs and low in fat is fair game. Later in the day, you’ll want to shoot for more slow-digesting (but not high-fructose) carb sources, such as whole-grain bread and pastas, brown rice and sweet potatoes.

It won't be easy, but trust me: You'll thank yourself and this diet when you see the amazing results.