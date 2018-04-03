Spenser Mestel

Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Kara Saunders' 5 Favorite CrossFit Workouts

Six-time CrossFit Games competitor Kara Saunders (née Webb) knows a thing or two about training.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Spenser Mestel
View Gallery (5)

With one-rep maxes of 220 pounds for the snatch and 260 for the clean and jerk, Kara Saunders (née Webb) likely warms up with weights that are heavier than your personal bests. Last year at the CrossFit Games, the Australian missed the top spot by two points (out of 994), and she's determined to finish nowhere but first this year. To get there, she often does two (or more) CrossFit workouts like the ones listed here. You'll be lucky if you can finish one. 

 

Kara Saunders' 5 Favorite CrossFit Workouts
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Spenser Mestel for Men's Fitness
1. The Triple G Chipper

100 pullups
80 GHD situps
60 Pistol Squats
40-calorie Row
20 Dumbbell Push Press (65 lbs)

This was the sixth workout from the 2017 CrossFit Games. Saunders finished in 10:45, almost twenty seconds faster than the woman behind her. If 100 pullups sounds too ambitious, scale to inverted rows. You can also do normal situps instead of GHD situps, and air squats instead of pistols. 

2 of 5
Spenser Mestel for Men's Fitness
2. Snatch Gauntlet

Start at 50% of your 1RM snatch. Do one snatch every 30 seconds, adding 5lbs per lift until failure.

This workout uses the "death by" format and is a great way to practice one of CrossFit's most foundational movements. If you need a brush-up on your snatch form, check out our guide

3 of 5
Spenser Mestel for Men's Fitness
3. Hit the Slopes

10 rounds for time:

15-calorie Ski Erg
50-foot Handstand Walk 

There's nothing like walking inverted while your heart is pummeling your ribcage. If you don't have access to a ski erg, do the calories on a rower, and if handstands are out of your wheelhouse, check out our guide and scale down to bear walks if necessary. 

4 of 5
Spenser Mestel for Men's Fitness
4. Shoulder Shakes

Do 4 rounds of the following:

In 1:30, do 10 overhead squats at bodyweight, then complete as many chest-to-bar pullups as possible. Rest 1:30 between rounds. Complete a total of 4 rounds.

Don't worry if you have to overhead squat well, well below your bodyweight. The goal is to fatigue your shoulders before the chest-to-bars, not to obliterate them. And if chest-to-bars aren't in your repertoire, scale down to pullups.

5 of 5
Spenser Mestel for Men's Fitness
5. CrossFit Cardio

For time:
1-km ski erg 
2-km run 
4-km Assault bike 

Rest 5:00

4-km Assault Bike 
2-km Run
1-km Ski Erg 

This is the closest CrossFit comes to a jog in the park. It will be a challenging workout, so pace yourself well in the first half and don't quit in the second.

Topics:
Comments