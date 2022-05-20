28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
It’s hard not to be impressed when you see someone performing muscle-ups! You can see, immediately, that he or she has put in the time and dedication to make their “machine” strong and capable.
Muscle-ups are a very challenging, advanced movement that demands explosiveness and power from many of the muscular systems in our bodies. Further, because it’s a bodyweight exercise, performing Muscle-Ups require that we are strong in relation to our body. This makes it even tougher for many folks who may be experienced “weightlifters,” who might focus most of their time on the bench press or dead lifts. If they haven’t focused on energy system training, or getting leaner and meaner, then they will have an extra challenge moving their own mass through space quickly enough to complete the movement.
From a dead-hang, an individual must pull themselves up with enough force to bring their chest above the bar, and then press upwards to straighten out their arms above the bar. Then they drop to below the bar, and repeat!
Pressed for time? Knocking out a few sets of this complex movement will fire up your entire upper-body pusher/puller muscle groups; comprised of the back, chest, shoulders, biceps, triceps, and core.
Also, you’ll impress yourself – and everyone else, whether they admit it or not…
For simplicity’s sake, let’s break it into four basic progressions:
NOTE: Don’t allow doubt to dissuade you from trying. Train hard, and you can do it. Look – I filmed this video and posted it recently, and I’m 46 years old, with four kids and four jobs, and the busiest a person can be. If I can do it, so can you. Need more help? Holler at me: @andywhatsnext