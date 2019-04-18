Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

30 Days to Shed 5% of Your Body Fat

High-intensity interval training plus diet tweaks will lean you out, big-time.

For Devon Levesque, fitness is a family affair. His grandfather and father were both pro bodybuilders, his mother competed in physique, and he grew up with a 2,000-square-foot gym in his house. So the Performix House trainer embraced designing a 30-day program to get you shredded. It’s all about ramping up your metabolism so you’re burning calories 24-7.

“I focus on creating muscle memory and going more in-depth,” Levesque explains. “Rather than a regular bear crawl, you’re pushing a plate in front of you, and instead of bicycles, you’re doing bicycle extensions.”

These HIIT circuits may be brief, but they’re challenging to complete with little rest and proper form. Levesque advises doing each twice a week or more, plus a mile run daily to keep those fires stoked—with­in reason. “You have to listen to your body,” he cautions. “If you’re so sore you can’t move, then you need to recover. But if you can do six days, three of each workout, you’re going to get even better results.”

Try the workouts along with the following tips, and start shopping for boardshorts, because you’ll be beach-ready in a matter of weeks.

Levesque’s Two-Part Body Burn

DIRECTIONS: 

  • Perform each of the two workouts two to three times a week.
  • Do each move with the same number of sets as a circuit, going through each one after the other. 
  • Run one mile daily.
UPPER-BODY WORKOUT
  1. Assault Bike Sprint: 4 sets, sprint until you reach 20 calories burned (Pedal as hard as you can until the screen says you've burned 20 calories. Try not to dip under your initial time for each sprint.)
  2. Bear Crawl Plate Push: 4 sets, push for 20 yards per hand
  3. Bicycle Extension: 4 sets, 15 reps (Lie on your back with one leg bent at 90 degrees and the same-side arm behind your head. Extend the other leg and arm out. Then reverse the position.)
  4. Pushup*: 2 minutes, 10 reps every 20 seconds

*PICTURED ABOVE: Perform standard pushups, keeping your head, back, and butt all in line. Doing them on your fingertips is one way to increase the difficulty. Another way to make the pushup more challenging is to drape a resistance band across your upper back, securing the ends under your hand.

LOWER-BODY WORKOUT
  1. Warmup Run: 0.5 mile
  2. Full-Incline Treadmill Sprint: 4 sets, perform 8 10-second sprints (Set a treadmill to its highest incline setting and sprint as hard as you can for 10 seconds. Optional: Hold a sandbag behind your head for an extra challenge.)
  3. TRX Band Squat*: 4 sets, 20 reps
  4. Dumbbell Situp: 4 sets, 15 reps
  5. Rapid-Fire 20-Inch Box Jump: 4 sets, perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds

*PICTURED ABOVE: Grab the handles of a suspension trainer set to high length. Walk back so there’s tension on it and then squat down. From there, explode up so your feet leave the ground. Land gently.

Levesque’s Fat-Burning Tips

Get a boost: To kick the shedding process into overdrive, Levesque recommends Performix SST. “I like to take it in the morning because it gives you that extra boost, but then it prolongs throughout the day, which helps stoke your metabolism and helps you burn fat even when you’re not working out." Alternately, SST can be taken 20 to 30 minutes before your workout to provide energy and focus.

Hydrate early: “In the morning, before I do anything, I go to the fridge and I chug a glass of cold water. Sometimes I’ll add an ice cube to make it even colder. It wakes your whole body up and gets it going.”

Drop the cop-outs: “There’s just no excuse for not working out and sweating. There’s always a way, even if it’s doing a couple hundred pushups or situps. Something to get moving.”

Spice things up: “Hot and spicy food is always good for your metabolism as well. I put hot sauce on a lot of things. Frank’s RedHot is good. You’ve gotta watch out, because some hot sauces rack up the sodium, and that just bloats you. So find a lowsodium sauce.”

Boost your brew: “Add a tablespoon of cinnamon to your coffee. That will get your metabolism going.”

Performix SST Brings the Heat

Performix House pushes members to transform their lifestyle—and SST helps power that transformation.

Devon Levesque is living proof that the high-end gym in New York City is about transforming your mind and—especially— your body. Not surprisingly, Performix SST is a driving force for that change. It provides a naturally derived, highly active concentrate of chili pepper extract, helping accelerate your metabolism so you’re burning more calories throughout the day. This powerful, patented ingredient and others are delivered in a medium-chain-triglyceride-based oil for a fat-derived energy source, completing a comprehensive formula for sustained energy and fat burning that powers you. Learn more about Performix SST>>

$25; Walmart.com

 

