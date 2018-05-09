DaniloAndjus / Getty

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do at the Beach

Forget slow-motion running—burn serious calories and get the 'Baywatch' body you want with these high-intensity CrossFit WODs.

Surf's up, bro. And it’s the perfect time to not only hit some killer swells at the beach, but also get a good pump on while you're there, too.

The following CrossFit workouts are quick, intense, and guaranteed to leave you sweaty in the sand. You can do these just about anywhere with a little modification, but there’s nothing quite like hitting the beach to earn the Baywatch body you want.

Just don’t expect any slow-motion running—these are some hardcore calorie-burners.

(Editor’s note part one: If you’re planning on entering the water, take note of surf/shoreline/weather conditions before jumping into the surf. Hazardous conditions like rip currents or undertow can endanger even strong swimmers.)

(Editor’s note part two: If you’re planning on entering the water, do these workouts where a lifeguard is on duty. It’s also a good idea to check in with lifeguards and explain your workout so they know not to leap into action every time you sprint into the surf. Lifeguards will typically react to those kinds of signals, so explaining your workout to them can clear up any confusion beforehand.)

1. A Beach Expedition

As quickly as possible:

400 meters of Burpee Broad Jumps

The best part of this workout is that it has a clear finish line, says Matthew LeBaron, a running coach at Brick New York. The worst part is how long it'll take you to get there. So strategize: Do you try to jump as far as possible each time, reducing the number of burpees you have to do? Or do you jump more conservatively, but do more burpee jumps? Only you can decide for yourself.

2. Oceanside Gymnastics

Warmup:

8-minute open-water swim, parallel with the shoreline (so you can rest as needed)

Then, choose one of the following:

  • 15-second unassisted handstand
  • 10-meter handstand walk
  • Draw a 4ft x 4ft box in the sand, and handstand walk around the square as many times as possible in 5 minutes

Choose the handstand level that best matches your skills. "If you have your handstand down, try to do handstand walks," says Ray Cooney, the lead trainer and co-owner of Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, Colorado. "If your handstand walks are good, try walking around the square."

3. Surf Party, So Gnarly

4 rounds, as fast as possible, of:

  • 12 burpees
  • 24 air squats
  • Sprint to water
  • 5 surf entries
  • 50-meter sprint swim

This workout, also from Cooney, is a little more intense. For the surf entries, try to submerge your waist before you run back onto the shore. If you aren't a particularly strong swimmer, breaststroke for 25 meters out and back. (Remember: Let the lifeguards know about your workout.)

4. Tidepool Burpees

Part 1: Do as many reps as possible in 2 minutes:

  • 10 seconds of Burpees
  • 10 seconds rest

Part 2: Do many reps as possible, 2 minutes:

  • 10 seconds of Squat Jumps
  • 10 seconds of rest

“If you're really up for a challenge, rest in front plank for the burpees and rest in the bottom of the squat during the squat jumps,” says Ryan McCarthy, a rowing and CrossFit coach at Bowery CrossFit in New York City.

5. Death by Pushups

Every minute, do an additional pushup until you can't complete the reps in 60 seconds. Rounds do not need to be unbroken. Rest for the remainder of each minute.

  • Minute 1: Perform 1 pushup
  • Minute 2: Perform 2 pushups
  • Minute 3: Perform 3 pushups

…etc

“Most people won’t make it past 15 minutes, which is 120 pushups,” says Todd Brandon Morris, a Level Two CrossFit Coach and workout programmer for CrossFit NYC. “This is a quick way to get you feeling pumped at the beach. This format is also great for a other movements—situps, air squats, pullups, etc.”

