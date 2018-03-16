eclipse_images / Getty

Workout Routines

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do Outside

Tired of being cooped up in the local CrossFit box? Take your sweat session outdoors with these five go-anywhere WODs.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
eclipse_images / Getty
View Gallery (5)

Forget whatever that damn groundhog says—by March, the ground has thawed enough in most places to get outside and start sweating. And for the truly intrepid among you (and everyone who lives in Southern California), there's no real limit on outdoor workouts.

Here, we've assembled some of the top minds in CrossFit programming to get you lunging, sprinting, and squatting in the sunshine.

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do Outside
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Geber86 / Getty
1. Stairway to Gainz

Do three sets of the following movements up a hill:

1. Overhead lunges
2. Sprint
3. Burpee broad jump
4. Sprint
5. Bear Crawl

At the top of the hill each time, do the following:

10 pushups
10 air squats
10 sit ups

This workout comes from Beau Whitman, a former gymnast and current CrossFit and track and field coach. He recommends finding a hill size and steepness that match your ability. You have time on the way down to recover, but the ascents should be maximum output, so choose carefully.

2 of 5
Drazen_ / Getty
2. Down and Dirty

As fast as possible:

21-15-9-15-21 reps of
Air Squats
Burpees

Maddie Berky, a Level 2 CrossFit trainer at CrossFit Verve in Denver, gives this advice about her workout: "This is a down and dirty, no-equipment-needed, get-in-and-then-hang-out-in-the-park kind of workout. It's also a great travel workout since you need minimal space to get it done. It looks simple because it is, but don't let that fool you. The inverse pyramid rep scheme will kick you in the pants. Aim for under 10 minutes for this workout. If it looks like too much, take the pushup out of the burpee and/or squat only to a bench. And if you want to add some intrigue (and some curious looks from other humans) make the burpee into a burpee broad jump."

3 of 5
Maskot / Getty
3. Stop, Drop, and Plank

Every minute on the minute for 16 minutes (4 rounds total)

Minute 1: 15 x Burpees 
Minute 2: 20 x Squat Jumps
Minute 3: 20 x Push-ups
Minute 4: 45-second plank 

Matthew LeBaron, a coach and programmer at Brick New York, recommends this four-part workout. His advice? "With any EMOM we're looking to work for a maximum of 45 to 50 seconds, so we have 15 to 10 seconds to rest and move to the next piece. If you can't get these reps done in the time frame, reduce them by 2, 3 or 4 reps."

4 of 5
milan2099 / Getty
4. Sprint Murph

10 rounds, as fast as possible:

5 Burpees
10 Pushups
15 Air Squats
100m Run

Four-time CrossFit Games competitor Cole Sager suggests this burner. "It can be nice to take your fitness outside," he says. "With no equipment needed, this workout will get you fitter while you enjoy some fresh air." Be sure to pace yourself, though. Going from a run into a set of burpees will have you on your back, watching the clouds.

5 of 5
milan2099 / Getty
5. Full Murph

As fast as possible: 

1-mile run 
100 Pullups
200 Pushups 
300 Air Squats 
1-mile Run

If you've got a spare hour, try the CrossFit benchmark workout that most affiliates do every Memorial Day: Murph. "The running, pushups and air squats can be performed almost anywhere," says Ray Cooney, the head coach at Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, CO. Finding a pull-up station may be difficult. Getting creative where you're doing pull-ups is part of the fun. While people may laugh at you, you'll look like a badass if you’re hanging off the edge of a pier or tree branch knocking out pull-ups. For a little added spice, wear a weight vest."

Topics:
Comments