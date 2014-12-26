Workout Routines

The Holiday Damage Control Routine to Stay Lean and Fit All Winter

Stay in shape during the holiday season with this hardcore, six-day workout.

Eric Falstraut thumbnail by
Holiday Workout
Duration 6 days
Exercises 39
Equipment Yes

This holiday season, people will party hard and eat like there's no New Year's resolution they can’t accomplish. But the sad truth is that those resolutions are most often unachievable or bound to fail. Whether the goal is better overall health or losing more weight, the key to success is prevention and/or damage control.

Pre-holiday preparation

It goes without saying that planning a diet before the holidays is a good idea. What I usually do is comparable to a bootcamp—cut down on processed foods and train at least four times a week.

Nutrition

Cut out all processed foods. Just keep it simple—lean, quality meat, veggies, and a healthy source of fat at every meal. Don’t overthink this one, and don’t count calories. Just split your dish into those three staples, and you’ve got yourself a meal. Now, do this four times a day for ladies and five times a day for guys.

Training

I’ve always used planned overtraining for the holidays, and it has always worked. However, it takes more than just two weeks to obtain the best results. Four to six weeks of all-out training is the optimal timeframe, but if your deadline is two weeks, you need to kill it for those two weeks—even if it means training twice a day. Procrastination has a price.

If, like me, you don’t have much time and prefer the old-school ways of bodybuilding, this is the best option. It’s the "all you can eat’’ kind of workout. You can split it in many ways—train one or two body parts a day, or even pack in two sessions a day.

Day 1: Chest

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
5 sets
15 reps
120 sec. rest
Set pulleys at high height.

Exercise 6

Cable External Rotation You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable External Rotation thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
30 sec. rest
Set pulleys at mid height.

Exercise 7

Unilateral Swiss Ball Jackknife
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
60 sec. rest

Day 2: Back

Exercise 1

Pronated Wide-Grip Pullup
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Reverse Close-Grip Pullup
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Pronated Fat Grip Seated Row
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Bentover Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bentover Row thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Cross-Bench Dumbbell Pullover
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
15 reps
120 sec. rest

Exercise 6

Swiss Ball Cable Crunch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
6 reps
30 sec. rest
Set pulley in low position.

Day 3: Quads

Exercise 1

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Cyclist Squat
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Leg Extension
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
16 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Leg Press
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
25 reps
120 sec. rest
Perform at 45° angle.

Exercise 6

Seated Calf Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Seated Calf Raise thumbnail
8 sets
12 reps
60 sec. rest

Day 4: Hamstrings

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform on podium.

Exercise 2

Barbell High Pull You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell High Pull thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform from below knees.

Exercise 3

Lying Leg Curl How to
Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform with toes pointed in.

Exercise 4

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform with dumbbells.

Exercise 5

Machine Leg Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
120 sec. rest
Perform kneeling with plantar flexed.

Exercise 6

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
6 sets
8 reps
90 sec. rest
Perform unilaterally.

Day 5: Triceps

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Triceps Press
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Close-Grip Barbell Triceps Press
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Seated Barbell French Press
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Barbell Lying Triceps Extension
barbell-lying-ext thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Rope Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Rope Pressdown thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
120 sec. rest

Exercise 6

Behind-the-back Barbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Behind-the-back Barbell Wrist Curl thumbnail
8 sets
8 reps
30 sec. rest

Exercise 7

Barbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Wrist Curl thumbnail
8 sets
8 reps
75 sec. rest

Day 6: Biceps

Exercise 1

Barbell Scott Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform at 45° angle.

Exercise 2

Barbell Scott Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform at 90° angle.

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
5 sets
8 reps
10 sec. rest
Perform on a 30° incline.

Exercise 4

Seated Zottman Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10 reps
10 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Supinated-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
12 reps
120 sec. rest
Perform standing.

Exercise 6

Scott Bench Wrist Extension
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
30 sec. rest
Perform at 45° angle.

Exercise 7

Flat Bench Wrist Extension
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
75 sec. rest
Topics:
Comments