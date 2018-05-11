The Total-body Dumbbell Workout You Can Do at Home

Perhaps the most underrated gym equipment invention of the last 20 years is the adjustable dumbbell. Thanks to this clever innovation, you no longer need to find space for a bulky dumbbell rack.

That’s especially important if you’re outfitting a home gym, where space likely is at a premium. A pair of adjustable dumbbells—along with a bench you can lean against a wall or placed in a closet—is a perfect minimalist setup that saves time and money. Plus, you’ll no longer have to wait for That Guy to get done with the 40-lb dumbbells at the gym.

Lots of guys tend typically try to get with two pairs of dumbbells—say, a pair of 35s and a pair of 50s. Inevitably, though, dumbbells won’t work for everything. And before you know it, there’s a rack of dumbbells in the room or on the floor. Go for the adjustable dumbbells; they can be found barely-used on Craigslist and elsewhere.

How This Total-body, At-home Dumbbell Workout Works

Besides saving space, dumbbells provide a complete total-body workout in minimal time. In this at-home workout with dumbbells, we’ll perform seven exercises as a circuit. Do each exercise consecutively, resting only once you’ve completed a complete round of the circuit. Do three rounds total. Try to only rest about a minute between rounds; the idea is to keep your heart pumping hard throughout the workout.

These exercises alternate between pushing and pulling, or your upper body and lower body. That way, one particular muscle group won’t get too tired over time, saving time and also providing a bit of aerobic benefit.