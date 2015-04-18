Rido / Shutterstock

5 Common Problems With Your Squat

Not getting the results you want from the king of leg exercises? Here are some likely culprits.

Whether you think Branch Warren or Tom Platz have the greatest legs of all time, the undeniable fact remains that both had/have the squat at the centerpiece of their leg routine and credit it to their uncanny leg development.

Do this move right and your size and strength gains will continue to grow. Do them incorrectly and it can have the opposite effect or even lead to serious injuries

Here are five common problems that could be holding your squat back and the action that needs to be taken to eliminate these problems for a better, stronger squat.

Misalignment

This seems really basic, but this past weekend I was doing a seminar and was amazed how many smart, experienced lifters were not properly aligned under the bar.

When you get under the squat bar, make sure your hands, torso, and feet are aligned evenly for optimal performance and results

Lack of Priority

To squat more requires structuring your lifestyle around proper nutritionadequate sleep, and scheduling of your workout week. If your number one training priority is to increase your squat, place your primary squat workout on a day that has the most favorable conditions.

If every Thursday you have six hours of forced overtime with additional heavy labor, don't squat that day. 

Inefficient Walkout

This isn't an evening stroll in the park, this is squatting!

Walk the weight out with as few steps as possible. No more than three total steps are needed. The first step gets you out of the rack, the second step sets up your first foot, and the third step places the opposite foot in the squat position.

Energy needs to be put into squatting the bar, not the walkout.

Failure to Get Tight

Being loose might help you on the dance floor, but in the squat it makes your ass grass and the barbell the lawn mower.

Any loss of tightness anywhere from head to toe is a leakage of power that needs to be directed into the barbell to squat maximum weights.

Get tight, stay tight, squat big!

Lack of Technical Practice

If every single rep looks different, you are not getting any ‘practice.” Squatting is a skill.

Every single rep and every single set needs to be viewed as technical reinforcement. Not only that, we want the desired training effect.

Old-time powerlifters would say for elite squatters, every inch of depth too high would equate to an additional 40 pounds on the squat. A high-level squatter squatting a mere two inches high is forfeiting nearly 100 pounds of training effect.

Every warm-up, rep and set is a chance to become a technically better squat. Take advantage of it.

