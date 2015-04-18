5 Common Problems With Your Squat

Whether you think Branch Warren or Tom Platz have the greatest legs of all time, the undeniable fact remains that both had/have the squat at the centerpiece of their leg routine and credit it to their uncanny leg development.

Do this move right and your size and strength gains will continue to grow. Do them incorrectly and it can have the opposite effect or even lead to serious injuries.

Here are five common problems that could be holding your squat back and the action that needs to be taken to eliminate these problems for a better, stronger squat.