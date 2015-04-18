5 Common Problems With Your Squat

If every Thursday you have six hours of forced overtime with additional heavy labor, don't squat that day.
Inefficient Walkout
This isn't an evening stroll in the park, this is squatting!
Walk the weight out with as few steps as possible. No more than three total steps are needed. The first step gets you out of the rack, the second step sets up your first foot, and the third step places the opposite foot in the squat position.
Energy needs to be put into squatting the bar, not the walkout.
Failure to Get Tight
Being loose might help you on the dance floor, but in the squat it makes your ass grass and the barbell the lawn mower.
Every single rep and every single set needs to be viewed as technical reinforcement. Not only that, we want the desired training effect.
Old-time powerlifters would say for elite squatters, every inch of depth too high would equate to an additional 40 pounds on the squat. A high-level squatter squatting a mere two inches high is forfeiting nearly 100 pounds of training effect.
Every warm-up, rep and set is a chance to become a technically better squat. Take advantage of it.