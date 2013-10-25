MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
Workout Tips
6 Fitness Rules You Should Break
Not every fitness rule you've learned is beneficial to your bodybuilding goals. Skip these tips to start seeing results.
If you’re working hard in the gym, the last thing you want to do is sabotage yourself. That’s why you do a great job drinking water, eating protein, and lifting heavy weights—those are the things you know will help you pack on a ton of muscle. But don’t commit muscle-building suicide by doing something you think is good, but really isn’t.
Here are six tips that seem good, but actually pull a ripcord on your progress.
1 of 6
milan2099 / Getty
2 of 6
Nikolas_jkd / Shutterstock
3 of 6
Shutterstock
4 of 6
PaoloBis / Getty
5 of 6
Roberto Westbrook / Getty
6 of 6
Steve Prezant/Getty Images