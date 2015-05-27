EmirMemedovski / Getty

6 Reasons You’re Not Seeing Fitness Results

If you're training hard and eating right but still not seeing results, these things might be hindering your progress.

Have you exhausted numerous diets and workouts and still feel like you're failing to get the results you want? Or maybe you've achieved your short-term goals, but haven't been unable to sustain your gains over the long haul. The truth is, you’re not alone. Most individuals stumble a few times before they find their training groove. It's how you power through these discouraging plateaus and setbacks that really matter for your lasting health and well-being. 

When you're feeling like you're doing everything right, but you're just not hitting your goals,t he following missteps may be at fault. Take a look at the reasons you may not be obtaining the lasting, muscle-chiseling results that you set out for.

1. You Want a Quick Fix

Remember that there are no shortcuts to health, so you can't expect to go on a crash diet or "cleanse" and see lasting results right away. Having a plan in action is the most vital part when it comes to training. Give yourself enough time to witness the results that you want. 

Following a diet is beneficial for short-term results, but it's not ideal for the long run. Instead, incorporate healthier ways of eating, like making better food selections instead of having the diet mindset. This approach will help you stay more focused long-term, maintaining changes rathern than a quick fix.

2. You're Sleep Deprived

Sleep is precious, especially when hitting your fitness goals. The biggest mistake most beginner (and even advanced) trainers make is not giving their body enough time to rest and recover. It's important to note that energy comes not only from sound nutrition, but also ample rest. 

Sleep deprivation will cause you to experience changes in brain activity, resulting in the brain desiring more food. When this happens, you're not aware if you're truly hungry—ultimately seeking out higher calorie foods. The lesson: Get plenty of rest so that you won't sabotage your diet or training.

3. You Eat at the Wrong Times

Skipping breakfast or working through lunch will inevitably have you eating everything in sight. Eating less than your resting metabolic rate will put your body into starvation mode, slowing down the metabolism and making your body cling to every calorie you consume. Your body won't be fueled properly for the day's workout. 

The fix: Eat a healthy breakfast, and eat every two to three hours afterward. There won't be any crashes and you'll be energized and pumped to hit the gym after work. 

4. You're Stressed Out

Chronic stress and negative emotions manifest in a whole slew of physical symptoms. Stress releases cortisol, which makes your body store fat around your stomach. It can lead to gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and GERD, and cause insomnia. It makes people overeat, usually in the form of salty, sweet, or greasy foods, and causes heart problems. Despite your best efforts, if you're stressed out, your body is flooded with stress hormones that can actively undo the work you're doing in the gym and the kitchen. Learn to actively relax with meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or any other stress-reducing techniques

5. You're Too Down on Yourself

Much like stress wreaks havoc on your body, having a postive attitude can go a long way toward healing it. When you spin the healthier food you're eating and your workouts as positive things—not things you need to grit your teeth and push through—it can help you reach your goals more effectively. Think about how good you feel after a tough workout, or how you feel energized and "clean" after a healthy meal (as opposed to weighed down and tired after a greasy, heavy one). Remember it takes three days to see any type of change, so don't attack yourself for not seeing results right away or beat yourself up and give up after a cheat meal or skipped workout. Slow and steady wins the race. 

In order to succeed you have to believe!

6. You're Not Being Persistent

Being persistent is key to reaching your goals, even if that means you have to fight through weight and fitness plateaus. Stay focused and keep making small changes every day. 

You are already getting somewhere by just thinking about wanting to make a change. Know that the road will be tough, implement those changes in ways that best fit your lifestyle, and stick with them—even when you have setbacks. Rememeber that fitness success isn't always measured by a scale or a six-pack. Your commitment to getting healthier is having unseen impacts on your brain, heart, gut health, respiratory health, strength, and longevity.

