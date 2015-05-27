6 Reasons You’re Not Seeing Fitness Results

Have you exhausted numerous diets and workouts and still feel like you're failing to get the results you want? Or maybe you've achieved your short-term goals, but haven't been unable to sustain your gains over the long haul. The truth is, you’re not alone. Most individuals stumble a few times before they find their training groove. It's how you power through these discouraging plateaus and setbacks that really matter for your lasting health and well-being.

When you're feeling like you're doing everything right, but you're just not hitting your goals,t he following missteps may be at fault. Take a look at the reasons you may not be obtaining the lasting, muscle-chiseling results that you set out for.