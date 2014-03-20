9 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid to Go From Beginner to Winner

Overwhelming Yourself

Beginners say:

“I want to gain 20 pounds of muscle and start eating healthier.”

“I want to lose 15 pounds of fat and cut all carbs.”

“I want to workout six times a week and start running every morning at 6 a.m.”

Tackling a mammoth goal all at once can lead to failure. You’ll exhaust your limited amount of time, willpower, and energy. You’ll also frustrate yourself because it takes so long to achieve.

Instead, break that massive goal into smaller, easier steps:

“I’m going to switch from machines to free weights to build more muscle and strength.”

“I’m going to increase the weight on my squat by five pounds each time.”

“I’m going to eat at least 150 grams of protein every day.”

These are all simple habits you can measure, use to build confidence, and get you closer to your overarching goal.