When fans think of the Classic Physique division of the IFBB Pro League, two names come to mind – Chris Bumstead and Breon Ansley. Terrence Ruffin has now made that list a three-man lineup. The Olympia runner-up is coming off his second straight victory at the Arnold Classic Physique, and many fans feel that he is now poised to give Bumstead a serious run for his money when they face off at the 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada this December.

Part of Ruffin’s victory tour included stopping by the Fit Rockstar Show to see host Isabelle Turell. After Turell complimented how great he looked, they discussed the mental aspect of bodybuilding. Ruffin feels it’s a very important part that can’t be considered enough.

“I think bodybuilding has a lot to do with your mental state, staying mentally strong for sure,” said Ruffin. He also shared that he has spent a lot of time researching this topi by reading several books on the mental aspect of success.

“They say that some of the best people on the planet aren’t where they are because of their talents,” he explained. “Obviously, you know, talent plays a part, but it’s because of their work ethic, their grit, and their perseverance.”

Ruffin has proven that he has all of those qualities in spades. It was just four years ago that he finished 12th at the Toronto Pro and 9th at that year’s Olympia. Now, he’s widely considered Bumstead’s top challenge going into this year’s Olympia. While he would like to compete in other shows, he knows that he has to be his best if he wants Bob Cicherillo to announce “and new” with Ruffin taking the title.

“I’m very aware that Chris (Bumstead) is a three-time Olympia champion. It’s going to take my total focus,” he admitted.

Ruffin and Turell covered a wide variety of topics in this hour-long interview, including Ruffin’s military service, the art of posing, his mentors, and more. Catch this and all episodes of The Fit Rockstar Show by subscribing to the Wings of Strength YouTube channel. You can also follow @fitrockstarshow on Instagram.