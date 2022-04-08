One of the many benefits that a platform like Femme Flex Friday offers is that athletes can share their knowledge and experience to help the viewers. Whether it’s a competitor that wants to become a pro or someone just trying to improve overall wellness, every episode of FFF can make a difference to those that watch.

One recent episode featured three IFBB Pros joining hosts Whitney Jones and Alina Popa for this very reason. Maureen Blanquiso (Bikini), Zenobia Graham (Figure), and Kristina Mendova (Women’s Bodybuilding) know a lot of preparing for competitions and making the most of the offseason. The latter was the topic of discussion on this episode.

Mendoza talked about the transition between the final weeks of prep for a show and the beginning stages of the offseason.

“You’re lean for a couple of months going in, then all of a sudden, your body starts to get soft, you start gaining some weight. It’s five pounds, then ten pounds, even up to 20 pounds,” said Mendoza. “It’s something that’s necessary as a female bodybuilder to go through – not only health wise, but to put on muscle and keep improvement.”

Graham may compete in the Figure division, but she explained that her offseason could be compared to those in the bigger class. That’s because she focuses on enjoyment as well as making progress.

“In the offseason, I do enjoy eating, and I do enjoy life,” she shared. “I think for some people, it’s important to enjoy life and not stay in a diet mode all the time.”

Graham went on to say that while she likes the benefits of structure, it can be a negative thing if it goes on for too long. “I just have to find balance.”

Blanquisco revealed that she handles her offseason in a much different manner than Graham and Mendoza because of the requirements that come with competing in the Bikini division.

“I have a very clear mindset that if I gain too much, it will be a lot harder for me,” she said. “In Bikini, it’s all about condition, and while you could be ‘too’ hard, you certainly can’t be soft, either.”

Watch the full episode of FFF to see how each athlete handles their business in the offseason so they can be their best when they compete. You can also watch past and future episodes of FFF by logging on to www.wingsofstrength.net.