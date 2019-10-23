6 Modernized Workouts from Mr. Olympia Winners

If you're looking to add some new workouts to your regimen, who better to turn to than winners of the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition? From Larry Scott to Brandon Curry, every man who has hoisted the Sandow overhead in victory provides inspiration to bodybuilders around the world, so it only makes sense to look to their workouts for guidance. That said, some of them could use some changes to suit the average gym goer.

Here, we take six workouts from past Mr. Olympia winners—Larry Scott, Franco Columbu, Frank Zane, Samir Bannout, Dorian Yates, and Jay Cutler—and tweak them for a more modern take on their training. Whether you're just getting started or have been lifting for years, there's something for you.

Check out the old-school workouts and their updated counterparts below.

Jeb Stuart Johnston is a New York City-based personal trainer and nutrition coach.