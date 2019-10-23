Scott & Yates: Bob Gardner; Heath: Bill Comstock; Zane: Courtesy of Christine Zane; Cutler: Pavel Ythjall; Columbu: Zeller/Courtesy of Weider Health and Fitness / M+F Magazine

6 Modernized Workouts from Mr. Olympia Winners

Learn and build upon the past with these winning workouts from the past

If you're looking to add some new workouts to your regimen, who better to turn to than winners of the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition? From Larry Scott to Brandon Curry, every man who has hoisted the Sandow overhead in victory provides inspiration to bodybuilders around the world, so it only makes sense to look to their workouts for guidance. That said, some of them could use some changes to suit the average gym goer.

Here, we take six workouts from past Mr. Olympia winners—Larry Scott, Franco Columbu, Frank Zane, Samir Bannout, Dorian Yates, and Jay Cutler—and tweak them for a more modern take on their training. Whether you're just getting started or have been lifting for years, there's something for you. 

Check out the old-school workouts and their updated counterparts below. 

Jeb Stuart Johnston is a New York City-based personal trainer and nutrition coach. 

 

Larry Scott's Arm Workout

This is a pretty solid routine as far as exercise selection goes, but I lowered the overall volume (sets x reps).

The reason being that training your biceps, which are a small muscle, with heavy weight puts you at risk of biceps tendinitis and even a tear in more extreme cases. So I upped the rep range, which will force you to lift lighter weight, and also swapped out the standard barbell with an EZ-bar, since it’s more wrist-friendly.

Larry Scott's Arm Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsReps
Two-Arm DB Preacher Curl66-8 EZ Bar Curl48-10
Barbell Preacher Curl66-8 Two-Arm DB Preacher Curl410-12
Barbell Reverse Curl66-8 EZ-Bar Reverse Curl412-15
Franco Columbu’s Chest Workout

Franco was onto something with this routine. His volume was under control, and, as a bonus, most people can do this routine in under an hour. That said, the two heavy pressing variations put a lot of stress on the shoulder joints. So I swapped out the heavy barbell bench with a lighter machine variation to help you establish a mind-muscle connection and warm up the chest and shoulders.

Then you’ll move into heavy incline presses. I also traded in dumbbell flyes for the cable kind, since they keep tension on your muscle throughout the movement.

Franco Columbu Chest Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsRepsRest
Bench Press5-62-6 Machine Bench31560 Sec
Incline Press46 Incline Barbell Press4645 Sec
Dumbbell Flye310-12 Cable Flye415-
Dip310-15 Dip4Failure60-90 Sec.
Frank Zane’s Abs Workout

Most folks can’t handle the volume that Zane used to hit his abs with. So I cut that down big-time. I also added in Pallof presses, as we can all use more antirotational work.

The ab muscles are primarily stabilizers, and by priming them with the Pallof press, we create a more stable core, which will improve all our flexion-based ab exercises.

Frank Zane Abs Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsRepsRest
Hanging Knee Raise Back Squat420 Pallof Press310 per side30 sec
Hanging Knee Raise420 Hanging Leg Raise4failure45 Sec
Roman Chair Situp530 Body Saw31260 sec
Leg Raise530 One-Arm Cable Crunch325 per arm45 sec
Crunch530  
One-Arm Cable Crunch325 per arm 
Hyperextension120 
Samir Bannout’s Back Workout

This is a pretty standard muscle-building back workout, but I tinkered with the details. For one, most trainees are going to have trouble hitting 12 quality chinups for five sets.

I swapped the chinup with the wide-grip pulldown (they’re technically the same movement), so most people will be able to get something out of the exercise. I also added in lighter, one-arm vertical and horizontal pulls to warm up the back and help activate the lat muscle. Finally, I added in the dumbbell pullover to help target the oft-ignored serratus muscle (found under and to the side of your pecs).

Samir Bannout Back Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsRepsRest
Wide-Grip Chinup4-510-12 One Arm Alternating Cable Pulldown415 Per Arm60 Sec
Seated Cable Row4-510-12 One Arm Alternating Cable Row310 Per Arm60 Sec
Nautilus Machine Pullover4-58-10 Wide-Grip Pulldown410-1290 Sec
Behind-The-Neck Pulldown4-58-10 Cable Row38-1290 Sec
One-Arm Dumbbell Row4-510-15 Per Arm Dumbbell Pullover41260 Sec
Dorian Yates’ Back Workout

In keeping with Yates’ high-intensity training style, I kept the two to three warmup sets that build into one balls-to-the-wall set. I tossed out underhand barbell rows, since they can put your biceps at risk of a tear; the T-bar row is as effective, and the neutral grip is safer.

Heavy rack pulls will work your upper and lower back just as well as deadlifts and extensions. Rest as needed.

Dorian Yates Back Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsReps
Hammer Strength Pulldown18-10 Neutral Grip Pulldown18-12
Underhand Barbell Row18-10 T-Bar Row18-12
Hammer Strength One-Arm Row18-10 Per Arm One-Arm Hammer Row18-12 Per Arm
Cable Row18-10 Rack Pull15-8
Back Extension110-12 Per Arm Straight-Arm Pulldown115-20
Barbell Deadlift18    
Jay Cutler's Shoulder Workout

I swapped the seated dumbbell press for a machine overhead press, which is a little more comfortable for the shoulder joints, and made this compound move the first of the workout. Then I added some rear-delt work, which helps counteract the increasingly common slouched, desk jockey posture we’re in for a good chunk of the day. Lastly, holding the top of a shrug for three seconds fatigues the muscle without the need for more weight. I think this is a routine that Cutler himself would approve of.

Jay Cutler's Shoulder Workout
Old Routine New Routine
ExerciseSetsReps ExerciseSetsRepsRest
Seated Lateral Raise38-10 Machine Overhead Press312,10,8*90 Sec
Seated Alternating Front Raise38-10 Seated Alternating Front Riase312,10,8*60 Sec
Seated Dumbbell Press38-10 Per Arm Seated Lateral Raise412-
Standing Dumbbell Shrug38-10 Bentover Rear Lateral42060 Sec
    Dumbbell Shrug**41090 Sec
*Increase weight as reps go down
**Hold for 3 seconds at the top of the exercise
