7 Top Wellness Trends for 2020, According to Experts

7. HIIT Training
Another trend that seems to top the charts for another year in a row—high-intensity interval training. These workouts include quick bursts of high energy movements followed by short recovery periods. This usually makes for shorter workouts, and it also puts the body into excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC, meaning that the increased rate of oxygen needed after the strenuous workout allows the body to continue burning calories even after you stop exercising.
“Research shows that HIIT workouts are quite effective in fat burning,” says Lombardo. “This style of training that keeps the heart rate up can have a lot of cardiovascular benefits as well, such as lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels.”
Switch Playground is one of many studios that focuses on a HIIT-based training style.
“We’re able to include many of the best elements of exercise into one class, and that it’s OK to offer multiple disciplines of exercise under one roof as long as there’s a structure behind the workout,” says Uria. “Every class offers a total-body workout, so it also doesn’t matter what an individual trained the day before.”
Want to try HIIT for yourself? Below is a high-intensity workout from Uria, focused on raising your heart rate to burn serious calories.
Warmup
Perform the below circuit three times, with a 30-second rest between sets.
- Dumbbell Plié Squat to Upright Row, 10 reps
- Alternating Dumbbell Reverse Lunges with Bicep Curl, 10 reps each leg
- Push-Up Rotation, 12-15 reps
- Mountain Climbers, 12-15 reps
- Rest 1 minute
The Workout
Perform three minutes of a split sprint-recovery cardio circuit. On a cardio machine of your choice, perform 30 seconds on followed by 30 seconds off.
Perform the below circuit three times, with a 30-second rest between sets.
- Resistance Band High Elbow Row, 15 reps
- Resistance Band Single Arm Row, 12-15 reps (perform with each arm)
- Resistance Band Chest Press, 15 reps
- Resistance Band Alternating Cross Body Punch, 15 reps each side
Perform three minutes of a split sprint-recovery cardio circuit. On a different cardio machine, perform 30 seconds on followed by 30 seconds off.
Perform the below circuit three times, with a 30-second rest between sets.
- Squat to Chair Pose, 10 reps with 1-second pause at top
- Alternating Heel Raises, 10 reps each side
- Sit-Up with Jab and Cross Punch at Top, 20 reps
- Side Plank to Dumbbell Thread The Needle Rotations, 15 reps each side
Cool down with some light activity.