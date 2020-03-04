7 Top Wellness Trends for 2020, According to Experts

4. Fitness as a “Date Night”

Dinner or drinks is generally the go-to for most dates. But lately, fitness classes have become a popular activity for individuals looking to get to know each other.

"People are beginning to be more conscious of a healthy lifestyle and this allows them to connect with a partner on that principle right out of the gate,” says Lombardo. “It can also take the awkwardness out of the whole ‘first date’ situation because you’re forced to interact with lots of people and it’s a supportive and motivating environment.”

Switch Playground, a high intensity, station-based workout in New York City, has noticed this trend so much so that they’ve created a class set up to be like speed dating called "Love at First Switch."

“We invite 40 men and 40 women, and introduce them to each other in an environment that they’re both interested in,” says Steve Uria, creator of Switch Playground. “At each station, they’re paired up with a new person, giving them the chance to meet multiple individuals that share a commonality. And we serve healthy mocktails and dinner after, and offer ‘two-for-one’ class cards, so an individual can invite anyone they may have had a connection with on a date.”

And it’s not just individual dates where Uria has noticed this trend taking off—it’s professional outings and meetings as well.

“I’ve even seen corporate individuals, who instead of going for drinks to meet, they go to a fitness class as a team,” says Uria. “We’ve had companies bring new hires in for class, to share the experience together, and to see how they adapt to stress. The fact that people are feeling better and more productive together by doing something that gets them moving, I’m here for it.”