28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
When you hear the phrase, metabolic health, a speedy metabolism may come to mind. Although that’s part of it, there’s much more to metabolic health than simply how fast food is digested and calories are burned.
Metabolic health is the absence of metabolic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, stroke, and other metabolic conditions. A healthy (not just fast-moving) metabolism ensures your body successfully processes your food without negatively affecting cholesterol, sugar levels, insulin, inflammation, and more.
Shockingly, just 12% of American adults are metabolically healthy, which speaks volumes about many Americans’ lifestyles.
So, if you’re currently battling metabolic conditions, or wish to avoid them, Daniel Saltos, aka Train With Danny, NASM-certified personal trainer and fitness influencer (who has faced metabolic health issues first-hand) is here to show you how you can whip your metabolic health into shape and take hold of your health as soon as right now!
Known as the “chubby kid in school,” Saltos was bullied for his weight until one day at 15 years of age, got fed up and got fit.
With growing knowledge in health and fitness, at the age of 18, Saltos was then hit with a type 1 diabetes diagnosis. “I was terrified, but I took that fear and shifted it to a laser-like focus on my health,” he says.
With a diabetes diagnosis and a fierce passion for health and wellness, Saltos then went on to become a personal trainer and help others achieve optimal health.
Eighteen years later, Saltos has used his personal experience to inspire others to live healthier lives and educate people worldwide about the importance of metabolic health.
“Optimizing your metabolic health can literally save your life,” says Saltos. Many people with a metabolic syndrome (the opposite of metabolic health) don’t know anything is wrong. This is especially scary when you look at the statistics that only 12% of Americans are considered metabolically healthy.
“In addition to significantly reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, it is instrumental in determining the overall quality of life,” he says. “It can reduce or eliminate the risk of cognitive decline, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, anxiety, mood swings, and cancer.”
Sure, a faster metabolism and feeling good are great benefits of metabolic health, but it’s the life-saving, life-changing side effects that really make an impact.
Food choices, stress levels, sleep patterns, exercises, as well as sex, age, and genes all shape your metabolic health. “Many of us know what we “need to do” to be healthy: Exercise and eat well, says Saltos, “but while that is a great start, many factors can still affect your metabolic health.”
Here, Saltos unpacks three factors that put a damper on metabolic health.
The great news is, there are simple lifestyle changes to bring you into metabolic health and help reverse metabolic damage.
There are five factors identified as indicators of good or bad metabolic health: blood glucose, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, blood pressure, and waist circumference. If adults can maintain optimal levels of these indicators (without medication) they are deemed metabolically healthy –
Here’s how you can achieve that:
The benefits to metabolic health are endless. “It’s not just about avoiding disease; it’s about living a quality life,” says Saltos, and here are the benefits: