Protein

It’s the King of the Macros! You pound shakes and devour protein bars. Chickens flee in terror when you step onto a farm. But scientists have actually discovered more than 100,000 different proteins to date, many of which do far more than sculpt your guns.

1. BEYOND BUFF

Sufficient recovery requires a lot more than adequate rest between workouts. Whey protein is a key component for rebuilding your muscles, plus it contains plenty of amino acids needed to build a rock-solid immune system. Whey’s aminos have shown to boost levels of glutathione [1], one of the body’s most powerful antioxidants, better than any other source of protein.

2. THE SWOLE FACTOR

Low protein levels (usually caused by malnutrition or disease) can cause “edema,” a condition of excessive swelling, most often seen in the feet, ankles, and lower legs. Protein helps hold salt and water inside your blood vessels, so fluid doesn’t leak out into tissues. Go eat some more chicken so you don’t let yourself get too swole, bro!

3. PERCENTAGE, NOT GRAMS

Not all protein blends are created equal. The best way to tell the true potency of a protein powder is with a simple calculation:

P/Cal – The amount of total calories that come from protein.

A gram of protein counts as four calories, so take that number (protein x 4), divide by total calories… and bam, P/Cal! That “50g Protein Per Serving” sticker on the label is just so damn enticing… until you realize that’s from four scoops and 650 calories (no wonder Gainers come in 5-lb. jugs). Powder brands with P/Cals in the 80-90% range allow you to add in extra carb or fat powders afterward if you need those to meet your macros. Don’t be fooled by “proprietary” blends; only you know your own exact nutritional goals.