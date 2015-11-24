Nutrition

7 Healthy Holiday Meals That Taste Delicious

Make the season easier and tastier than ever with these delicious, quick recipes that deliver tons of flavor with none of the guilt.

Plate Up

The holidays don't have to be synonymous with high-calorie fare that puts you into full-time cheat mode every time you sit down with friends or family. Our collection of new seasonal classics features hints of familiar holiday flavors without the guilt. "Healthy, fit women want holiday meals to be as colorful and nutritious as during the rest of the year," notes Tara Mardigan, M.S., R.D., a New York City - based dietitian and co-author of Real Fit Kitchen. Mardigan's recipes shown here are all nutrient-rich, simple to prepare, and packed with flavor without excess fat, sugar, or salt. By using creative seasonings and adding in a few indulgences, you'll feel like you're taking part in the celebrations without sacrificing all of your hard work -- so you can greet the new year feeling and looking great!

1. Flank Steak Strips With Spiced Hazelnuts Over Lazy Beans

2. Maple Chia Sweet Potato Chunks

3. Sweet & Savory Cranberry Chutney

4. Crimson Cauliflower Mash

5. Roasted Chicken With Harissa Tangerine And Mint

6. Bostonian Brussels Sprouts

7. Salmon With Peas And Leeks

